Sports News Roundup: Soccer-French minister wants FIFA probe as team targeted by insults at home and abroad; Cricket-India 86-3 v Bangladesh after Taijul's triple strike and more

Soccer-French minister wants FIFA probe as team targeted by insults at home and abroad

The distasteful taunting of France striker Kylian Mbappe by some Argentina fans amid celebrations in Buenos Aires to welcome back the World Cup winners should be investigated by soccer's world governing body FIFA, a senior French cabinet minister said. During Argentina's jubilant homecoming a group of fans set alight a makeshift coffin lid adorned with a cross and picture of Mbappe. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez also clutched a toy baby with Mbappe's face on during an open-top bus parade through the capital. Images of both went viral on social media.

Cricket-India 86-3 v Bangladesh after Taijul's triple strike

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam struck three times in Friday's opening session to reduce India to 86-3 on the second day of the final test in Mirpur. India, replying to the home side's modest first-innings total of 227, resumed on 19 for no loss but Taijul wrecked their top order to keep Bangladesh in with a chance of levelling the two-test series.

Baseball-Bauer's suspension cut, clearing path for return

Trevor Bauer's suspension for violating Major League Baseball's (MLB) domestic violence and sexual assault policy has been cut by a neutral arbitrator, clearing the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher's immediate reinstatement. In April, MLB suspended the 2018 All Star for 324 games without pay following what Commissioner Rob Manfred described as an "extensive investigation" into accusations of sexual assault made by a San Diego woman last year.

Top 25 roundup: Mizzou manhandles No. 16 Illinois

Fourth-year guard Kobe Brown set career highs with 31 points and eight assists to lead Missouri to a 93-71 nonconference romp over No. 16 Illinois on Thursday night in the Braggin' Rights Classic in St. Louis. Brown established a record for points by a Missouri player in this heated 53-game rivalry as the Tigers (11-1) built a 35-point lead early in the second half. D'Moi Hodge scored 20 points and DeAndre Gholston added 15 as Missouri shot 59.3 percent from the field and 50 percent on 3-point attempts.

Rugby-Jones says unlikely to be coaching at 2023 World Cup

Eddie Jones said it will be difficult for him to be coaching a team at next year's Rugby World Cup and that he is planning to take "a bit of a breath" after being sacked by England earlier this month. Jones was sacked after England won only five of their 12 tests this year and was replaced by former captain Steve Borthwick.

Olympics-IOC raises prospect of boxing being pulled from Paris Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday raised the possibility of boxing being excluded from the 2024 Paris Games, saying its Russian-led world body showed it had "no real interest" in the sport or its athletes. The International Boxing Association (IBA) was stripped of involvement in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and boxing is not on the initial programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, pending reforms demanded by the IOC.

Soccer-Man City edge out Liverpool in League Cup thriller

Manchester City beat League Cup holders Liverpool 3-2 in a cracking game on Thursday, taking the lead three times before holding on to reach the quarter-finals. Defender Nathan Ake headed in what proved to be the winning goal in the 58th minute after Mohamed Salah had equalised one minute after Riyad Mahrez restored City's advantage early in the second half.

Soccer-Melbourne Victory barred from selling tickets after pitch invasion: Football Australia

Football Australia said on Friday it has barred Melbourne Victory from selling tickets for their home matches until mid-January in the wake of a violent pitch invasion during the abandoned Melbourne derby. More than 100 fans stormed onto the pitch during the A-League game between Victory and Melbourne City last week, injuring several people including City goalkeeper Tom Glover and referee Alex King.

Italian rugby club suspend player over racist Christmas present

Benetton Treviso rugby club said on Thursday they had suspended one of their players after a Black team member revealed he had received a banana as a Christmas gift from a teammate in the latest act of racism to hit Italian sport. Cherif Traore, who also represents Italy at national level, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday that some players had laughed when he opened the present. He later said he had accepted an apology for what happened.

NHL roundup: Hurricanes tie team record with 13-game point streak

Jaccob Slavin finished off a tic-tac-toe play for a goal 23 seconds into overtime Thursday to give the visiting Carolina Hurricanes their seventh straight win, 4-3 over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The result allowed Carolina to tie the longest point streak in franchise history, 13 games. The Hurricanes, who are on an 11-0-2 run, also registered a point in 13 consecutive games in the 2016-17 and 2020-21 seasons.

