Sports News Roundup: Soccer-France may contact Argentina sports minister over fans' World Cup taunts; Tennis-Nadal says he is confident he will be competitive in Australia and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-'I accept the pressure' - Ten Hag wary that Man United spending must bring results

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag said he is aware that his club's excessive spending in the close season transfer window means there is pressure to secure a top-four finish this term. United spent more than 200 million pounds ($240.92 million) to bring in Brazilian duo Antony and Casemiro from Ajax Amsterdam and Real Madrid respectively, Argentine World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez and Dutch full back Tyrell Malacia ahead of the current campaign.

Soccer-France may contact Argentina sports minister over fans' World Cup taunts

French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said she may contact her Argentine counterpart over the "vulgar" taunting of France forward Kylian Mbappe by some Argentina fans in Buenos Aires as they celebrated the return of the World Cup winners. During Argentina's jubilant homecoming, a group of fans set alight a makeshift coffin lid adorned with a cross and picture of Mbappe, while Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez clutched a toy baby with Mbappe's face on it during an open-top bus parade through the capital.

Soccer-FIFA investigating how celebrity chef got onto World Cup final pitch

FIFA has launched an investigation into how individuals gained "undue access" to the pitch following the World Cup final after images and videos of Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gokce celebrating with Argentina's players went viral on social media.

Gokce, who owns a chain of restaurants and is known as 'Salt Bae' for his theatrical style of sprinkling salt on his steaks, posted videos and photos on his Instagram page of himself with Argentina's players after their win over France in the final.

Soccer-England's Phillips returned from World Cup overweight, says Guardiola

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips returned from the World Cup overweight and not in the right condition to play, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has said. Phillips was used for only 40 minutes as a substitute at the finals, having not started for City since his move from Leeds United in the close season due to a shoulder injury.

Snooker-China's Chen latest to be suspended amid match-fixing investigation

China's Chen Zifan has been suspended from the World Snooker Tour as part of an investigation into alleged match-fixing, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) said on Friday. The WPBSA suspended earlier this month six Chinese players: Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning, Chang Bingyu and Yan Bingtao - as part of the match-fixing investigation.

Soccer-Emery to talk to Martinez about World Cup celebrations

Aston Villa coach Unai Emery praised Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's performance at the World Cup, but said he will have a discussion with him about his attitude during the celebrations ahead of the resumption of Premier League action. After Argentina won the World Cup by defeating France in a penalty shootout, keeper "Dibu" Martinez was in the spotlight for his Golden Glove-winning celebration and later during the victory festivities in Buenos Aires, where he carried a toy baby with Kylian Mbappe's face on it during an open-top bus parade.

Soccer-Ranieri returns to coach Cagliari after 31 years

Cagliari have appointed the much-travelled Claudio Ranieri as head coach on a contract until June 2025, the Serie B club announced on Friday 31 years after he left the role. The Italian came to prominence as a manager with Cagliari from 1988 to 1991, leading the team from Serie C to Serie A in successive seasons before joining Napoli.

Tennis-Nadal says he is confident he will be competitive in Australia

Rafa Nadal is aiming to successfully defend his Australian Open title at the first Grand Slam of the year in January after an injury-plagued 2022 despite arriving a bit short of his peak level, the Spaniard said on Friday. The 36-year-old has been training in the last few days after a Latin American exhibition tour alongside Norwegian third-ranked Casper Ruud.

Horseracing-Legislative fix to horseracing safety law included in spending bill

A legislative fix to help the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) withstand legal challenges was awaiting President Joe Biden's signature on Friday as part of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by Congress. The amendment to the law provides greater federal oversight of the board charged with writing and implementing safety rules.

Soccer-England 1966 World Cup winner Cohen dies aged 83

England's 1966 World Cup-winning right back George Cohen, has died aged 83, his former club Fulham announced on Friday. Cohen made his international debut in 1964 and went on to represent his country 37 times, playing a key role in England's only World Cup triumph when they beat West Germany 4-2 after extra time at Wembley in the final.

