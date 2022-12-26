Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Brazil soccer legend Pele's family gather at hospital bedside; Golf-Kathy Whitworth, winningest pro golfer in history, dead at 83 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Brazil soccer legend Pele's family gather at hospital bedside

Brazilian soccer legend Pele's family members gathered at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo on Saturday, where the 82-year-old, widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, has been since late November. Doctors said this week that Pele's cancer had advanced and that he requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction. His family said he would remain in a Sao Paulo hospital over Christmas.

Golf-Kathy Whitworth, winningest pro golfer in history, dead at 83

Kathy Whitworth, whose 88 LPGA Tour victories are the most ever by a player on a pro tour, passed away suddenly on Saturday while celebrating Christmas Eve with family and friends, her longtime partner Bettye Odle said. She was 83. "It is with a heart full of love that we let everyone know of the passing of the winningest golf professional ever, Kathy Whitworth," Odle said in a statement on Sunday.

Soccer-Former Uruguay midfielder O'Neill dies at 49

Former Uruguay midfielder Fabian O'Neill, who played for Cagliari and Nacional at the club level, died on Sunday at the age of 49, Uruguay's soccer federation said. ESPN reported that O'Neill had been admitted to hospital on Saturday in a coma with bleeding due to chronic liver disease.

Panthers dominate on the ground to end Lions' win streak

D'Onta Foreman ran for 165 yards and Chuba Hubbard racked up 125 yards on the ground as the Carolina Panthers got back on track by trouncing the Detroit Lions 37-23 on Saturday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C. A week after gaining only 21 rushing yards, the Panthers used a punishing ground attack right from the start on the way to snapping the Lions' three-game winning streak.

Cricket-Jansen, Verreynne push South Africa to 144 for five v Australia

Marco Jansen and Kyle Verreynne dug in grimly and rode their luck as South Africa crawled to 144 for five at tea on day one of the second test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday. Towering all-rounder Jansen was 38 not out and wicketkeeper Verreynne on 40, the pair having built a 77-run partnership on a glorious afternoon in front a festive Boxing Day crowd.

Soccer-Wolves sign Brazil's Cunha on loan from Atletico

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Brazil forward Matheus Cunha on loan from LaLiga side Atletico Madrid, both clubs said on Sunday. Cunha will join Wolves from Jan. 1 on a deal that could become a permanent move until 2027 if certain clauses are triggered, Wolves said.

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin moves to No. 2 in all-time goals

Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time goals list as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Ovechkin scored his 801st career goal, tying Howe, at 18:22 of the first period to give Washington a 1-0 lead. He then scored his 802nd career goal, passing Howe, with an empty-netter with a minute remaining in the third period.

NFL roundup: Cowboys down Eagles in pivotal NFC East battle

Brett Maher kicked a go-ahead, 48-yard field goal with 2:19 remaining to lift the host Dallas Cowboys to a 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, preventing the Eagles from clinching in the NFC East and the conference's top overall seed in the playoffs. The Cowboys (11-4), who trailed 27-17 with nine minutes left in the third quarter, got the ball back one play after Maher's field goal when Anthony Barr recovered Miles Sanders' fumble on Philadelphia's 21-yard line with 2:07 to go.

Tennis-Fritz says openly gay player would be accepted on ATP Tour

Taylor Fritz said that if a men's player on the ATP Tour came out as gay, he would be welcomed by his peers, the top-ranked American told tennis publication Clay. While leading players past and present on the WTA Tour have come out as gay, no male player competing at the sport's top level has done the same so far.

NFL-Baby, it's cold outside: Teams, fans adapt as deep freeze hits U.S

The National Football League (NFL) was hit by the cold that pummeled the United States on Saturday as fans bundled up to watch late-season showdowns in punishing conditions. Cities from Pennsylvania to Georgia were expected to experience their coldest-ever Christmas Eve as an arctic blast gripped much the United States, roiling travel plans during the busy holiday season.

