Sports News Roundup: Belarus sentences in absentia former Olympian Herasimenia to 12 years in prison - BelTA; Cricket-Emotional Warner grabs ton in 100th test, Australia 231-2 and more

Belarus sentences in absentia former Olympian Herasimenia to 12 years in prison - BelTA

A Minsk court sentenced in absentia former Olympic swimmer Aliaksandra Herasimenia and political activist Alexander Opeykin to 12 years in prison for calling for sanctions and actions aimed at harming the national security of Belarus. "They were found guilty of public calls to commit actions aimed at causing harm to the national security of Belarus, including the use of restrictive measures (sanctions) against Belarus, individuals and legal entities of the republic," the state news BelTA agency reported on Monday.

Cricket-Emotional Warner grabs ton in 100th test, Australia 231-2

David Warner raised a brilliant century in his 100th test as he combined with Steve Smith to frustrate South Africa and push Australia to a 42-run lead by tea on day two of the second test on Tuesday. Australia were 231 for two in reply to South Africa's first innings 189 with Warner 135 not out and Steve Smith on 60 on a hot afternoon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the pair having built a 156-run partnership.

NFL-Dolphins' QB Tagovailoa in concussion protocol

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the NFL's concussion protocol after saying he was experiencing symptoms on Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel said. Tagovailoa missed weeks 5 and 6 with a concussion and spoke to team doctors about his symptoms the day after Sunday's 26-20 loss to Green Bay.

NFL roundup: Packers dump Dolphins, extend playoff push

Aaron Rodgers completed 24 of 38 passes for 238 yards, a touchdown and an interception to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 26-20 comeback win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Green Bay (7-8) won its third consecutive game and kept its NFC playoff hopes alive. The Dolphins (8-7) dropped their fourth in a row but still would clinch an AFC wild-card berth if they win their last two games.

Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1 to go sixth in league

Free-flowing Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Monday to go sixth in the Premier League in an entertaining game that featured a first senior goal from Spanish teenager Stefan Bajcetic and a record-making assist by Andy Robertson. Striker Mohamed Salah tapped in the visitors' opener in the fifth minute after a sublime passing move from marauding wing-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson.

Rugby-NZR must tread carefully with All Blacks coaching decision: Hansen

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) must tread carefully in deciding whether to stick or twist with All Blacks boss Ian Foster after the World Cup as announcing a successor before the tournament would cause distractions, former coach Steve Hansen said. Foster's contract runs until after the World Cup in France and while the 57-year-old could apply to stay in the job a poor run of form earlier this year has made Canterbury Crusaders coach Scott Robertson the favourite to take over.

Soccer-Liverpool to sign Dutch striker Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven

Liverpool have agreed to sign the Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, the Eredivisie club said on Monday. The 23-year-old Gakpo scored three goals for the Netherlands in the World Cup in Qatar, where the team were beaten by eventual champions Argentina in the quarter-finals.

Soccer-Conte says had no doubts about Kane's response to World Cup anguish

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said he had no doubts that Harry Kane would rise above the disappointment of his World Cup heartache as the Premier League season resumed on Monday. Kane matched Wayne Rooney's England goal-scoring by converting a penalty in the World Cup quarter-final against France but later missed a penalty in the 2-1 defeat.

Soccer-Lingard slams Man United's 'false promises' ahead of Old Trafford return

Nottingham Forest midfielder Jesse Lingard said he was given "false promises" about playing time during his final year at Manchester United and is still in the dark over why he was used so sparingly. Lingard, who joined United at the age of seven, had returned to Old Trafford last year after a successful loan spell at West Ham United, where he revived his career with nine goals and five assists in half a season.

Soccer-Broken leg sidelines Scotland keeper Gordon for rest of the season

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon will miss the rest of the season after suffering a double leg break, his club Heart of Midlothian said on Monday. The 39-year-old suffered the injury after colliding with another player during a 2-2 draw with Dundee United on Christmas Eve. He had to be carried off on a stretcher and has undergone surgery.

