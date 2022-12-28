Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Pandya to captain India in T20I series against Sri Lanka; Iranian woman competes at chess tournament without hijab- media reports and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Pandya to captain India in T20I series against Sri Lanka

Hardik Pandya will captain India for their Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka next month in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who will return for the following one-day internationals, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Tuesday. India will host Sri Lanka for three T20Is and three ODIs from Jan. 3, with Pandya reprising his role as T20 captain for a second straight series, after leading India to victory over New Zealand in November.

Iranian woman competes at chess tournament without hijab- media reports

An Iranian chess player has taken part in an international tournament without a hijab, according to media reports, the latest of several Iranian sportswomen to appear at competitions without one since anti-government protests began. Iran has been swept by demonstrations against the country's clerical leadership since mid-September, when 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died in the custody of morality police who detained her for "inappropriate attire".

Tennis-Australia's Kyrgios withdraws from United Cup with injury

Australia's Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the inaugural edition of the United Cup due to injury, organisers of the new mixed team event said on Wednesday. Kyrgios, who is ranked 22nd in the world and reached this year's Wimbledon final, was set to lead Australia in the joint ATP and WTA event, which is being held in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth and offers ranking points and $15 million in prize money.

Cricket-Australia's Green ruled out of Sydney test with broken finger

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green will not bowl for the rest of the second test against South Africa in Melbourne and has been ruled out of the third and final match in Sydney to recover from a broken finger, the team said on Wednesday. Green was struck in the right index finger by an Anrich Nortje ball and retired hurt late on day two at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Tennis-Djokovic back in Australia ahead of Open

Novak Djokovic arrived in Australia on Tuesday, nearly a year after he was deported from the country, ahead of his bid for a 10th men's singles title at next month's Australian Open. The 35-year-old was deported on the eve of this year's tournament in Melbourne after he arrived in the country without being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Sailing-Andoo Comanche returns to victory in Sydney Hobart yacht race

Andoo Comanche beat LawConnect in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race on Wednesday, a return to victory after a race that narrowed down to two 100-footers in the final stretch. Andoo Comanche crossed the Derwent River finish line about 1 a.m. local time (1400 GMT), taking one day, 11 hours, 56 minutes and 48 seconds to complete the 628-nautical mile bluewater classic, according to organiser the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia.

NFL-Cardinals defensive end Watt calls time on career

Three-times Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt announced his retirement from the National Football League (NFL) on Tuesday, saying on social media that he had played his last home game. All but assured a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Watt is widely considered among the greatest-ever defensive players and was set to become a free agent after his contract with the Arizona Cardinals expired in 2023.

Soccer-Messi to return to PSG in early January, says Galtier

Lionel Messi will return to Paris St Germain at the beginning of January, the Ligue 1 club's manager Christophe Galtier said on Tuesday. The Argentine forward, seven-times Ballon D'Or winner, scored two goals to lead his country to victory over France on penalties in the World Cup final nine days ago.

Soccer-Chelsea beat Bournemouth to return to winning ways

Chelsea returned to winning ways as they scored early to ensure a 2-0 triumph over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in their first Premier League victory since mid-October.

Kai Havertz and Mason Mount both netted in the first half of a dominant performance but the hosts will feel they could have won by a bigger margin given the possession they enjoyed and chances they created.

Soccer-Rashford on target again as Man United cruise past Forest

England striker Marcus Rashford continued his fine goalscoring form as Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday. Rashford, who scored three times for England at the World Cup in Qatar, set United on their way to victory with a well-placed finish from a corner in the 19th minute, before Anthony Martial doubled the hosts' lead three minutes later.

