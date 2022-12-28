Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Pandya to captain India in T20I series against Sri Lanka; Tennis-Kyrgios's late United Cup withdrawal surprises Australia team mates and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Pandya to captain India in T20I series against Sri Lanka

Hardik Pandya will captain India for their Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka next month in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who will return for the following one-day internationals, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Tuesday. India will host Sri Lanka for three T20Is and three ODIs from Jan. 3, with Pandya reprising his role as T20 captain for a second straight series, after leading India to victory over New Zealand in November.

Tennis-Kyrgios's late United Cup withdrawal surprises Australia team mates

Nick Kyrgios's late withdrawal from the inaugural edition of the United Cup took his own team mates by surprise on Wednesday as they were left in the dark until minutes before their pre-tournament news conference. Kyrgios, who is ranked 22nd in the world and reached this year's Wimbledon final, was set to lead Australia in the joint ATP and WTA event, which is being held in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth and offers ranking points and $15 million in prize-money.

Cricket-Australia's Green ruled out of Sydney test with broken finger

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green will not bowl for the rest of the second test against South Africa in Melbourne and has been ruled out of the third and final match in Sydney to recover from a broken finger, the team said on Wednesday. Green was struck in the right index finger by an Anrich Nortje ball and retired hurt late on day two at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Tennis-Djokovic back in Australia ahead of Open

Novak Djokovic arrived in Australia on Tuesday, nearly a year after he was deported from the country, ahead of his bid for a 10th men's singles title at next month's Australian Open. The 35-year-old was deported on the eve of this year's tournament in Melbourne after he arrived in the country without being vaccinated against COVID-19.

NBA-Doncic's historic triple-double helps Mavs to improbable win over Knicks

Luka Doncic became the first player in NBA history to record 60 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game as he guided the Dallas Mavericks to an improbable comeback win in overtime against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. The Mavericks trailed 110-101 with less than 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter before Doncic stole the show, his intentional miss from the free throw line the highlight of a wild game.

NFL-Cardinals defensive end Watt calls time on career

Three-times Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt announced his retirement from the National Football League (NFL) on Tuesday, saying on social media that he had played his last home game. All but assured a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Watt is widely considered among the greatest-ever defensive players and was set to become a free agent after his contract with the Arizona Cardinals expired in 2023.

Soccer-Chelsea beat Bournemouth to return to winning ways

Chelsea returned to winning ways as they scored early to ensure a 2-0 triumph over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in their first Premier League victory since mid-October.

Kai Havertz and Mason Mount both netted in the first half of a dominant performance but the hosts will feel they could have won by a bigger margin given the possession they enjoyed and chances they created.

Cricket-South Africa 15-1 as rain halts second test v Australia

South Africa were 15 for one, still needing 371 runs to make Australia bat again, before rain halted play after tea on day three of the second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Opener Sarel Erwee was seven not out and number three Theunis de Bruyn on six after captain Dean Elgar was caught behind for a duck in the second over off the bowling of home skipper Pat Cummins.

NHL roundup: Connor McDavid extends point streak to 16 in Oilers' win

Connor McDavid scored the winning goal in the third period to run his point-scoring streak to 16 games and lead the visiting Edmonton Oilers to an entertaining 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Tyson Barrie also scored for the Oilers, who received a sparkling 46-save performance from goaltender Stuart Skinner. Twenty-four of those saves came in the third period. Mikael Backlund tallied for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom stopped 20 shots in a top-rate goaltending battle.

Soccer-Rashford on target again as Man United cruise past Forest

England striker Marcus Rashford continued his fine goalscoring form as Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday. Rashford, who scored three times for England at the World Cup in Qatar, set United on their way to victory with a well-placed finish from a corner in the 19th minute, before Anthony Martial doubled the hosts' lead three minutes later.

(With inputs from agencies.)