Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Melbourne looks into hosting India v Pakistan test; Soccer-Mbappe scores late penalty to secure PSG 2-1 win over Strasbourg and more

Cricket-Melbourne looks into hosting India v Pakistan test

The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) is looking into the possibility of hosting a test match between India and Pakistan, who have not played each other in the longest format of the game since 2007 with bilateral cricket between the neighbours suspended. Since India hosted Pakistan in a bilateral limited overs series in 2013 the pair have only competed against each other at 20- and 50-overs World Cups and the Asia Cup.

Soccer-Mbappe scores late penalty to secure PSG 2-1 win over Strasbourg

Paris St Germain captain Marquinhos scored at both ends against Racing Strasbourg before a last-gasp Kylian Mbappe penalty secured the Ligue 1 leaders a 2-1 victory on Wednesday even though they were reduced to 10 men midway through the second half after Neymar was sent off. Marquinhos opened the scoring by breaking free from his marker and headed in Neymar's cross after 14 minutes.

Soccer-Haaland scores twice as Man City cruise past Leeds

Erling Haaland continued his incredible season in front of goal with a brace to help Manchester City cruise to a 3-1 victory at Leeds United on Wednesday, ensuring the champions closed the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to five points.

The visitors had a hosts of chances in the first half, with Haaland twice denied by fine saves from home goalkeeper Illan Meslier, while England forward Jack Grealish blazed two efforts over from good positions.

Soccer-Man Utd defender Martinez back in training after World Cup win

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez returned to training on Wednesday after winning the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar, the Premier League club said. Martinez was granted some time off by United after Argentina won the World Cup by beating France in the Dec. 18 final on penalties.

NBA-Doncic's historic triple-double helps Mavs to improbable win over Knicks

Luka Doncic became the first player in NBA history to record 60 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game as he guided the Dallas Mavericks to an improbable comeback win in overtime against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. The Mavericks trailed 110-101 with less than 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter before Doncic stole the show, his intentional miss from the free throw line the highlight of a wild game.

Iranian chess player appears at Kazakhstan tournament without hijab for second day -Reuters witness

An Iranian chess player on Wednesday took part in an international tournament in Kazakhstan without a hijab for the second day running, according to a Reuters journalist present. A Reuters witness at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, saw Sara Khadem competing without a headscarf, a violation of Iran's laws governing female dress code.

NFL-Dolphins QB Tagovailoa has suffered concussion, is day-to-day, coach says

Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is slated to start on Sunday against the New England Patriots after head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Wednesday that starter Tua Tagovailoa had a concussion. Tagovailoa previously missed weeks 5 and 6 after suffering another concussion, in an incident that gripped the National Football League (NFL), prompting outrage from fans as the league and its players union moved to adopt enhanced concussion protocols.

Soccer-Leicester's Maddison out of Liverpool game with knee problem

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison will miss Friday's Premier League game against Liverpool due to a knee injury and has seen a specialist about the issue, manager Brendan Rodgers said. Maddison went off injured after scoring in Leicester's 2-0 win at West Ham United before the World Cup and while he was part of England's squad in Qatar he did not play.

Soccer-Gakpo says Dutch skipper Van Dijk persuaded him to join Liverpool

Dutch forward Cody Gakpo said he was persuaded to join Liverpool by Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk, who also plays at the Premier League club. Gakpo, who scored three goals at the World Cup before the Dutch went out in the quarter-finals to eventual champions Argentina, joined Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday for a reported initial fee of 37 million pounds ($44.56 million).

Tennis-Nadal looks to get back to winning ways after injury-ravaged 2022 season

Rafael Nadal is hoping that playing in the United Cup will give him the confidence boost he needs as he looks to defend his Australian Open title next month after being plagued by injuries in 2022. The 36-year-old won the Australian and French Open trophies this year to increase his Grand Slam haul to a men's record 22 but he required pain-numbing injections on his foot during his run to the Roland Garros title and then had to withdraw from his Wimbledon semi-final with an abdominal injury.

