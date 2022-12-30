Sports News Roundup: Horse racing-US horse racing authority seeks to vacate 'unconstitutional' ruling; Pele, Brazil's sublimely skilled soccer star who charmed the world, dead at 82 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Horse racing-US horse racing authority seeks to vacate 'unconstitutional' ruling

Lawyers will ask a federal appeals court to vacate its ruling that a law designed to make horse racing safer was unconstitutional after changes to the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act were adopted on Thursday. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) was created by Congress in 2020 to replace the state-by-state patchwork of regulations with national rules following a series of high-profile doping scandals and horse deaths.

Pele, Brazil's sublimely skilled soccer star who charmed the world, dead at 82

Pele, the magical Brazilian soccer star who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history, died at the age of 82, his daughter said on Instagram on Thursday. He had been in and out of hospital in recent months after a tumor was found on his colon.

Soccer-Reaction to the death of Pele from around the world

Brazil soccer great Pele died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer. Following are reactions to his death from around the world: FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFANTINO

Soccer-Mbappe dismisses Argentina keeper Martinez's "futile" World Cup taunts

France striker Kylian Mbappe has shrugged off Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez's taunts after the World Cup final, saying he did not "waste energy on such futile things" as he awaited the return of Paris Saint Germain team mate Lionel Messi. Mbappe became the second player to score a World Cup final hat-trick as he dragged his country back into the match with a late second-half double and an extra-time penalty, which was still not enough as Argentina prevailed in a shootout.

Pele or Maradona? Debate will continue raging over who was greater

Before Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo came along, the enduring debate in soccer about who was the greatest player centered on two men: Pele and Diego Maradona. It was an argument that played out for years on terraces and in bars, on radio and on television.

NHL-Crosby named to Order of Canada, country's highest honour

Three-times Stanley Cup champion Sidney Crosby will be appointed as an officer of the Order of Canada, officials announced on Thursday, one of the country's highest honours. The Pittsburgh Penguins captain is widely regarded as being among the greatest ever to take the ice after helping Canada win two Olympic gold medals and is among 99 new appointments.

Back Down Under, Novak Djokovic bears no ill will over deportation

Novak Djokovic is back in Australia and the 21-time Grand Slam champion maintains that he harbors no bitterness or ill will over last January's deportation. The unvaccinated Djokovic had his visa canceled due to his COVID-19 status and he lost an appeal just before the start of the Australian Open. But the country waived his three-year travel ban in November to open the door for his return and the nine-time Australian Open champion is doing his best to move on from the messy ordeal.

Cricket-Revived Warner targets India and Ashes series wins

A rejuvenated David Warner said he has "parked" the acrimony over his permanent leadership ban and is focused on helping Australia take series wins in India and the Ashes next year. Opener Warner shrugged off a lean run with a double-century in the Boxing Day test in Melbourne against South Africa, driving the hosts to thumping innings and 182-run win that sealed the series 2-0.

Cricket-India wicketkeeper Pant injured in car crash

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been hospitalised after being involved in a car accident, his Indian Premier League (IPL) team said on Friday. The Hindustan Times reported that Pant's car collided with a divider on the road and caught fire. He suffered injuries to his head, back and leg, multiple reports in Indian media said.