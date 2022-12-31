Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

We'll never forget him - Brazil mourns loss of soccer legend Pele

Brazil on Friday mourned the death of one of its brightest stars, soccer great Pele, with fans and friends paying their respects to the sports icon who died at the age of 82 after battling colon cancer for just over a year. Outside Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital, where Pele had been undergoing treatment, fans gathered to mourn the loss of one of the greatest ever exponents of the beautiful game, displaying Pele memorabilia on a clothesline by the entrance.

Soccer-Liverpool beat Leicester thanks to two Faes own goals at Anfield

Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 but only after two calamitous own goals from visiting defender Wout Faes in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Friday. The Belgian centre back miscued a clearance in the 38th minute to hand Liverpool the equaliser, after Leicester took a surprise fourth minute lead through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and then put the ball into his net again on the stroke of halftime.

Soccer-Toney on target as Brentford cruise to 2-0 win at woeful West Ham

Brentford striker Ivan Toney scored one goal and made another as his side won 2-0 to hand West Ham United a fifth straight Premier League defeat on Friday and leave the Londoners hovering just above the relegation zone as 2022 draws to a close. West Ham midfielder Declan Rice shaved the outside of the far post with an early shot and was left to rue that miss when Toney reacted quickest to stab the ball home from close range following a long Brentford throw-in after 18 minutes.

Soccer-Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr until 2025

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a 2-1/2 year contract, the club announced on Friday, after leaving Manchester United to become a free agent. Ronaldo departed Old Trafford last month following an explosive television interview in which the 37-year-old forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

Soccer-Qatar coach Sanchez to leave after contract not renewed

Qatar coach Felix Sanchez will leave his post at the end of the month after the country's FA (QFA) said on Friday that they had mutually agreed not to renew his contract, with the World Cup hosts having lost all of their group games at the tournament. The QFA said Sanchez, 47, wanted to pursue new opportunities and that the two parties would part ways on Dec. 31.

Soccer-Pele's World Cup-winning team mates remember a 'player from another planet'

Some of Brazilian soccer legend Pele's former team mates on Friday remembered him as the greatest player of all time, as they mourned his death and celebrated his legacy. Gerson and Pepe, who played with Pele in World Cup-winning Brazil sides, described the only man to win three World Cup trophies as a player from another planet, who was also a great guy off the pitch.

Rugby-Harlequins' England prop Marler handed two-week ban over comments

Harlequins' England prop Joe Marler has been given a two-week ban for comments made to a Bristol Bears player while playing for his club this week, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said. The 32-year-old Marler faced a hearing on Friday where he answered the charge of making comments "prejudicial to the game" during Tuesday's defeat by Bristol.

Soccer-Late Benzema double earns Real Madrid 2-0 win at Valladolid

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win at Real Valladolid as Karim Benzema scored two late goals, including a penalty, to move them a point clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga on Friday. Ballon d'Or winner Benzema returned to the starting lineup after missing the World Cup for France, having suffered a thigh injury the day before the start, and had a big impact.

NBA-LeBron celebrates 38th birthday with season-high 47 points in Lakers win over Hawks

LeBron James showed no signs of slowing down in his 20th year in the NBA as the Los Angeles Lakers star celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday with an inspiring 47-point performance in a 130-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks. With the Lakers down 15 points at one stage, the visiting side rallied to mount a comeback at the State Farm Arena as James nearly notched up a triple-double, finishing with 10 rebounds and nine assists to go with his season-high 47 points.

Queen guitarist May, soccer Lionesses named in king's New Year honours

Britain recognised Queen guitarist Brian May, several English "Lionesses" who won the European women's soccer championship and diplomats involved in the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in King Charles' first New Year's honours list. Four members of the England women's soccer team received honours, with captain Leah Williamson awarded an OBE, while the tournament's golden boot winner Beth Mead, defender Lucy Bronze and all-time top scorer Ellen White received MBEs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)