Entertainment News Roundup: Queen guitarist May, soccer Lionesses named in king's New Year honours

01-01-2023
Brian May Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Queen guitarist May, soccer Lionesses named in king's New Year honours

Britain recognised Queen guitarist Brian May, several English "Lionesses" who won the European women's soccer championship and diplomats involved in the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in King Charles' first New Year's honours list. Four members of the England women's soccer team received honours, with captain Leah Williamson awarded an OBE, while the tournament's golden boot winner Beth Mead, defender Lucy Bronze and all-time top scorer Ellen White received MBEs.

