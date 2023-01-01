Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: LeBron James pours in 47 points on 38th birthday; Tennis-Jabeur predicts 'special' 2023 as she targets Grand Slam title and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: LeBron James pours in 47 points on 38th birthday

LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday by scoring a season-high 47 points to help the visiting Los Angeles Lakers erase a 15-point deficit and beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 on Friday. James made a season-high 18 field goals and was 4-for-6 on 3-point attempts. He added 10 rebounds and nine assists to fall just short of his first triple-double of the season. James had a 3-pointer and a three-point play in the fourth quarter after the Hawks cut the lead to one point.

Tennis-Jabeur predicts 'special' 2023 as she targets Grand Slam title

Ons Jabeur missed two opportunities to become the first Arab player to capture a Grand Slam singles title this year, but the Tunisian said on Saturday that 2023 can be special for her as she chases her dream. Jabeur, whose sublime skills and endearing personality won her fans around the world in 2022, was beaten by Elena Rybakina in the Wimbledon final before another heartbreaking loss to the top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the U.S. Open final.

Tennis-Norrie stuns Nadal as Britain lead Spain 2-0 in United Cup

Rafa Nadal's preparations for his Australian Open title defence got off to a wobbly start as Cameron Norrie handed him a 3-6 6-3 6-4 defeat in the United Cup on Saturday as Britain took a 2-0 lead over Spain in the mixed team tournament. The 22-times Grand Slam champion, who lifted the trophy in Melbourne Park this year and added another French Open title in an otherwise injury-ravaged season, eased through the first set but gifted Norrie a way back into the contest in the next.

Lampard pleased with character and fight of Everton

Everton boss Frank Lampard believes the "character, determination and fight" which his team exhibited in their 1-1 draw with Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday is an example they need to follow going forwards. His side had gone a goal down after Erling Haaland opened the scoring for City in the first half but came away with a point thanks to Demarai Gray's spectacular effort from a distance.

Tagovailoa showed no signs of concussion in game, NFL and players' association says

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has been sidelined after suffering a concussion, showed no signs of the brain injury during Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, the National Football League (NFL) and its players' association said on Saturday after a joint review. Tagovailoa was placed in concussion protocol a day after the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to the Packers. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel later said doctors found that Tagovailoa, who finished the game, had suffered a concussion.

Man City fall behind in title race after Everton draw

Manchester City slipped off the pace in their bid to catch up with Premier League leaders Arsenal as they were held to a 1-1 draw by strugglers Everton in their final match of the year on Saturday. Erling Haaland made a positive start for Pep Guardiola's men when he latched on to Riyad Mahrez's pass to tap home his 21st league goal of the season.

Soccer-Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr says LaLiga doing nothing about racism

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr on Saturday accused LaLiga of continuing to do nothing about racist fans at matches, after videos on social media showed fans shouting abuse and throwing objects at him at a match a day earlier. LaLiga issued a statement condemning all forms of hate speech and saying it was following up on instances of racism at the match.

Soccer-Arsenal open up seven-point lead as Man City, Newcastle held

Arsenal closed out 2022 with a 4-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday that gives them a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League after title rivals Manchester City and Newcastle United both dropped points. Arsenal opened up a 3-0 lead through Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah but Brighton never gave up, pulling two goals back either side of a Gabriel Martinelli strike to set up a nervous finish for the Gunners, who held on to win.

The 'King' and the Queen: Bewitched by Pele, Elizabeth II made him a Knight

In 2022, Britain lost its queen and Brazil its soccer 'king' - two giant figures of the 20th century who crossed paths at least twice over the years. Former Pele team mate Gerson recalled one of those times in an interview with Reuters this week. The year was 1968, and Elizabeth was guest of honor at a soccer match at Rio de Janeiro's monumental Maracana stadium during an official visit to Brazil. After the game, she presented Pele with a trophy.

Soccer-Arsenal go seven points clear with 4-2 win over Brighton

Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah grabbed early goals in each half for Arsenal as they won 4-2 away to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in the final Premier League game of 2022 to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the table. Arsenal top the standings on 43 points with second-placed Manchester City, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton earlier in the day, on 36 and Newcastle United, who drew 0-0 with Leeds, two points further back in third.

