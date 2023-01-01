Left Menu

Fit-again Archer 'ready' for hectic season

He also hit Zak Crawley on the head with a sharp bouncer in the first of his nine overs.After playing in the inaugural SA20 in January, Archer will play for England in the ODI series against South Africa beginning on January 27. He will then be seen in action in a limited-overs tour of Bangladesh followed by the IPL.

PTI | London | Updated: 01-01-2023 12:27 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 12:25 IST
Fit-again Archer 'ready' for hectic season
Jofra Archer Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England pacer Jofra Archer, whose career has been plagued by injuries to his elbow and lower back, is looking forward to his comeback in 2023.

''2022 thank you. 2023 I'm ready,'' Archer took to Twitter to announce his return.

Having bought him for Rs 8 crore, Mumbai Indians sorely missed the injured Archer last season. The record five-time IPL champions may finally hope to see his dream pairing with India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming season. MI have also signed him for their Cape Town franchise in the inaugural SAT20.

Archer, who was England's leading wicket-taker in their 2019 ODI World Cup triumph, last played an international game in March 2021. A fit-again Archer was seen in action in Abu Dhabi in November when he trained there with Test squad. He also hit Zak Crawley on the head with a sharp bouncer in the first of his nine overs.

After playing in the inaugural SA20 in January, Archer will play for England in the ODI series against South Africa beginning on January 27. He will then be seen in action in a limited-overs tour of Bangladesh followed by the IPL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
3
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023