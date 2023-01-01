Left Menu

BCCI review: Yo-Yo test returns, Dexa also added to selection criteria for Indian team

The Yo-Yo fitness test was on Sunday reintroduced in the eligibility criteria for selection in the Indian cricket team following the high-profile review meeting of the BCCI here.The meeting, which was pending since Indias semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup in November, finally took place in the presence of BCCI secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny, captain Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid, NCA chief VVS Laxman and selector Chetan Sharma.Besides Yo-Yo test, Dexa bone scan test has also been made part of the selection criteria.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 17:23 IST
BCCI review: Yo-Yo test returns, Dexa also added to selection criteria for Indian team
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Yo-Yo fitness test was on Sunday reintroduced in the eligibility criteria for selection in the Indian cricket team following the high-profile review meeting of the BCCI here.

The meeting, which was pending since India's semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup in November, finally took place in the presence of BCCI secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny, captain Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid, NCA chief VVS Laxman and selector Chetan Sharma.

Besides Yo-Yo test, Dexa (bone scan test) has also been made part of the selection criteria. It was also decided that emerging players, who tend to prioritise white-ball cricket for IPL riches over red ball cricket, will be required to play a ''substantial domestic season'' to be eligible for national selection.

''The emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team.

''The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players.

''Keeping in mind the men's FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023,'' said Shah in the BCCI statement.

The Yo-Yo test is an aerobic endurance fitness test which involves running between markers placed 20 metres apart at increasing speeds. The test was introduced during Virat Kohli's tenure as India captain and the passing score initially was 16.1 before it was increased to 16.5.

The entire selection panel was sacked after the World Cup but Sharma attending Sunday's meeting has also attracted attention. For the record, he has re-applied for the job alongside Harvinder Singh, who was also part of the sacked panel.

In a statement, the BCCI said the roadmap for the 2023 World Cup at home was also discussed in the meeting.

''The issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters were also discussed at length during the meeting along with the roadmap to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,'' it read.

The fitness of the Indian cricketers has been a matter of concern with the likes of Deepak Chahar breaking down regularly. Premier pacer Jaspirt Bumrah, too, has been out of action for a long time due to a back injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
3
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023