MP: Man donates blood to save life of two-month-old baby boy

A 36-year-old social worker, who has donated blood at least 13 times in the recent months, has won the hearts of many by saving the life of a 60-day-old baby who received his A positive blood in the nick of time.

Rafat Khan, who runs an NGO in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, received a call from the baby's father on Saturday about the urgent need for A positive blood for his son who was undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

''Without a second thought, I picked up my motorcycle and rushed to the district hospital to donate blood to the ailing child,'' Khan told PTI on Sunday.

Khan, who previously owned a photo studio in the city, runs an NGO called 'Aapaji', which is involved in blood donations to the needy and is known in WhatsApp groups.

The baby's father Jitendra Gupta, a resident of Manoria village, got Khan's phone number from a friend who knew about the work done by the NGO, and contacted him after he failed to source blood and was cheated by a tout.

The tout had allegedly taken Rs 750 from Gupta on the pretext of arranging for blood, Khan said.

Gupta's baby suffers from anaemia, a condition caused due to deficiency of healthy red blood cells that carry adequate oxygen to tissues in the body.

Talking to PTI, Jitendra said, ''My son's condition has improved now after Khan donated blood. He came like an angel and donated blood with a smile when my child needed it desperately.'' Paediatrician Dr Mukesh Prajapati, who is in-charge of the special newborn care unit at the district hospital, said the baby's condition was stable after he received blood.

Khan is not a first-time donor and has donated blood at least 13 times in the span of one year.

The noble act gave him joy and satisfaction, he said.

