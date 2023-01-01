Left Menu

Tennis-Gutsy Evans helps Britain down Spain, reach United Cup knockouts

They will now take on the winner of Group C comprising the United States, Czech Republic and Germany in the "city final" at Sydney's Ken Rosewall Arena on Wednesday. Spain next play Australia, who are without Ajla Tomljanovic after she withdrew from the tournament to recover from a minor knee issue before the Jan. 16-29 Australian Open.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 19:08 IST
Tennis-Gutsy Evans helps Britain down Spain, reach United Cup knockouts

Britain stormed into the knockout stage of the United Cup mixed team tournament on Sunday as Dan Evans came through a gruelling encounter against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas with a 6-3 1-6 6-3 win that gave his team an unassailable 3-1 lead. Britain began the day with a 2-0 advantage in the tie thanks in part to Cameron Norrie's win over Rafa Nadal on Saturday, but an ailing Paula Badosa dragged Spain back into contention as she shrugged off leg cramps to beat Harriet Dart 6-7(6) 7-6(4) 6-1.

Evans, who recovered from illness to be part of the $15 million prize money event, then showed his battling qualities to overcome Ramos-Vinolas -- a late replacement for Pablo Carreno Busta -- and help Britain top Group D. They will now take on the winner of Group C comprising the United States, Czech Republic and Germany in the "city final" at Sydney's Ken Rosewall Arena on Wednesday.

Spain next play Australia, who are without Ajla Tomljanovic after she withdrew from the tournament to recover from a minor knee issue before the Jan. 16-29 Australian Open. Nick Kyrgios also unavailable as he gears up for the major. Petra Kvitova earlier beat Laura Siegemund 6-4 6-2 for her second straight victory in the tournament as the Czechs secured a 3-0 lead in their tie against Germany.

Oscar Otte earned Germany their first win when he defeated Dalibor Svrcina 7-6(1) 6-2 before Siegemund and Alexander Zverev teamed up for another consolation win over Marie Bouzkova and Jiri Lehecka 6-4 7-6(1). The Czechs have one win and a defeat from two ties following their opening round robin loss to the United States, who take on Germany next in Group C.

Bulgaria's Alexandar Lazarov and Isabella Shinikova won the first ever United Cup deciding mixed doubles meeting in Perth, saving a match point to beat Belgium's David Goffin and Elise Mertens for a 3-2 triumph in Group A. Casper Ruud sealed Norway's only victory in their 4-1 Group E defeat by Brazil, as he downed Thiago Monteiro 6-3 6-2. Poland went 3-1 up over Kazakhstan in Group B, with Hubert Hurkacz and Magda Linette winning their matches in Brisbane.

Croatia ended Argentina's chances of advancing from Perth, going up 3-0 to hand them a second straight Group F loss. The United Cup is being played in three cities with two group winners from each venue meeting to determine who reaches the last-four stage.

The fourth semi-finalist will be the "city final" runner-up with the best record from their three matches. Sydney will host the final on Jan. 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
3
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023