Sports News Roundup: Alex Tuch, Sabres knock off Bruins in OT; Luka Doncic posts 51 in win over Spurs and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Andreescu back from the brink to down Muguruza in Adelaide

Bianca Andreescu roared back after being blanked early on by former world number one Garbine Muguruza to prevail 0-6 7-6(3) 6-1 in an absorbing battle that kicked off the Adelaide International 1 tournament on Sunday. The clash between the former Grand Slam champions at the WTA 500 event looked set to be a one-sided affair as Andreescu found herself down a set and trailing 5-2 in the next, but the 2019 U.S. Open winner found her groove and mounted a comeback.

Tennis-Gutsy Evans helps Britain down Spain, reach United Cup knockouts

Britain stormed into the knockout stage of the United Cup mixed team tournament on Sunday as Dan Evans came through a gruelling encounter against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas with a 6-3 1-6 6-3 win that gave his team an unassailable 3-1 lead. Britain began the day with a 2-0 advantage in the tie thanks in part to Cameron Norrie's win over Rafa Nadal on Saturday, but an ailing Paula Badosa dragged Spain back into contention as she shrugged off leg cramps to beat Harriet Dart 6-7(6) 7-6(4) 6-1.

Tennis-Medvedev aims to learn from tough moments, raise game in 2023

Daniil Medvedev said he needed a long time to recover from his loss to Rafa Nadal in last year's Australian Open final, but the Russian vowed to use his experiences to reach a higher level in 2023 as he gears up for the season's first Grand Slam. Medvedev was up two sets when Nadal pulled off a comeback for the ages by sealing a 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 victory in a thrilling final at Rod Laver Arena to deny his opponent his second major crown.

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic posts 51 in win over Spurs

Luka Doncic poured in 51 points, including two free throws with 4.5 seconds remaining, and the visiting Dallas Mavericks outlasted the San Antonio Spurs 126-125 on Saturday to win their season-best sixth straight game. The Mavericks led by 10 points after three quarters but San Antonio fought back, getting to within 112-111 after a pair of free throws by Jakob Poeltl with 5:29 to play. After Dallas rebuilt its lead to six points, the Spurs rallied again, getting a floater by Poeltl to cut their deficit to 121-119 with 2:09 left.

NHL roundup: Alex Tuch, Sabres knock off Bruins in OT

Alex Tuch scored with 1:07 left in overtime to cap a two-goal, two-assist performance as the Buffalo Sabres earned a 4-3 win over the host Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon. Dylan Cozens, whose extra-attacker goal with 1:37 left in regulation forced overtime, stripped the puck from Boston captain Patrice Bergeron and dished to the trailing Tuch on an odd-man rush to produce the winning goal.

Tennis-Belarusian Sabalenka says Wimbledon ban on players 'changed nothing'

Wimbledon's decision to ban Belarusian players from last year's tournament "changed nothing", world number five Aryna Sabalenka said on Sunday as she hoped to return to the grasscourt Grand Slam in 2023 having missed its fans and atmosphere. Wimbledon organisers banned players from Russia and Belarus last year due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Belarus is a key staging area for the invasion, which Russia calls a "special military operation".

Tennis-Auger-Aliassime says winning momentum has boosted confidence

Felix Auger-Aliassime said his superb form in the second half of last year has left him full of confidence for 2023, as the world number six gears up for the new season as part of a heavyweight field in the Adelaide International 1 tournament. Canadian Auger-Aliassime, 22, captured titles in Florence, Antwerp and Basel with a 13-match winning run in October before reaching the semi-finals of the Paris Masters and competing in the ATP Finals.

Iran police detain top-tier football players in raid at party

Iranian police briefly detained several unidentified top-tier football players in a raid on a party on New Year's Eve where alcohol was served in violation of an Islamic ban, Iranian media reported. Mingling between sexes outside marriage and drinking alcohol are banned under Iran's Islamic laws. Social restrictions are among issues that prompted mass unrest in recent months, following the death in custody of a woman accused of violating the strict dress code.

Soccer-Decisive Odegaard leads from front as Arsenal scale new heights

Any doubts whether a young Martin Odegaard could shoulder the responsibility of the captain's armband for Arsenal have been erased in half a season after he guided them to the top of the Premier League with a seven-point lead. Odegaard, who turned 24 last month, has been Arsenal's most influential player this season, oozing confidence in midfield and fuelling the club's first real title challenge in years.

Soccer-Arsenal open up seven-point lead as Man City, Newcastle held

Arsenal closed out 2022 with a 4-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday that gives them a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League after title rivals Manchester City and Newcastle United both dropped points. Arsenal opened up a 3-0 lead through Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah but Brighton never gave up, pulling two goals back either side of a Gabriel Martinelli strike to set up a nervous finish for the Gunners, who held on to win.

