Golf-Former Ryder Cup player Lane dies at 62

Former Ryder Cup player and five-times European Tour winner Barry Lane has died at the age of 62, the DP World Tour said in a statement on Sunday. Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour, which is now known as the DP World Tour, and is fourth on the Tour's all-time appearance list. He won the Scottish Open in 1988 by three strokes at Gleneagles.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 22:59 IST
Golf-Former Ryder Cup player Lane dies at 62
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former Ryder Cup player and five-times European Tour winner Barry Lane has died at the age of 62, the DP World Tour said in a statement on Sunday. Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour, which is now known as the DP World Tour, and is fourth on the Tour's all-time appearance list.

He won the Scottish Open in 1988 by three strokes at Gleneagles. The Englishman also played at the 1993 Ryder Cup, where Team Europe were defeated by the United States at The Belfry.

