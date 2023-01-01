BCCI secretary Jay Shah keeping close eye on Team India's developments

The BCCI held the review meeting of the Indian cricket team on Sunday which was attended by BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, Head of Cricket at the NCA VVS Laxman and Chairman of selection committee Chetan Sharma. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been at the helm of the Indian cricket administration, moving the needle in the right direction. Gathering key decision makers in a series of meetings even till the last week of 2022, Jay Shah has ensured Indian cricket remains on the growth trajectory with key decisions taken to mark the start of the New Year.

The meeting was done to review India's performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 where they crashed out after a crushing ten-wicket defeat to England in the semi-final of the tournament. The board has shortlisted 20 players for the ICC World Cup 2023 in October to be held in India.

India also performed poorly in Asia Cup held from August to September last year and exited the tournament in the final four phases, failing to reach the final. They also lost the ODI series to Bangladesh by 2-1 in December. The issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters were also discussed during the meeting along with the roadmap to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Keeping the World Cup in mind 20 players have been shortlisted.

There were a lot of key recommendations that were made in the meeting. One of them was that the emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team. The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of the selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players.

Keeping in mind the FTP and preparations for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the National Cricket Academy will work in tandem with the IPL Franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)