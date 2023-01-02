Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:25 PM EDT on Sunday, January 1

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:25 PM ET on Sunday: - - - - National Football League Sunday's schedule Cardinals at Falcons, 1 p.m. Bears at Lions, 1 p.m. Broncos at Chiefs, 1 p.m. Dolphins at Patriots, 1 p.m. Colts at Giants, 1 p.m. Saints at Eagles, 1 p.m. Panthers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. Browns at Commanders, 1 p.m. Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m. 49ers at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. Jets at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. Vikings at Packers, 4:25 p.m. Rams at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Steelers at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. - - - - Eagles DE Josh Sweat (neck) taken to hospital Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was transported to a local hospital with a neck injury on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-SWEAT, Field Level Media - - - - Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett expected to play against Jets As the Seattle Seahawks look to keep their playoff hopes alive Sunday, they’ll have wide receiver Tyler Lockett back on the field, according to reports by NFL Media. FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-LOCKETT, Field Level Media - - - - Patriots QB Mac Jones draws two fines for roughness New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones received fines totaling $23,976 for two unnecessary roughness calls in last week's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, per multiple reports. FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-JONES-FINES, Field Level Media - - - - Report: Raiders looking to trade benched QB Derek Carr The Las Vegas Raiders will attempt trade benched quarterback Derek Carr, NFL Network reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-LVR-CARR-TRADE, Field Level Media - - - - Report: Jalen Hurts out Sunday but available in Week 18 Jalen Hurts will not play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints but the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is expected to be able to play in Week 18 if needed, according to ESPN. FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-HURTS, Field Level Media - - - - Report: Broncos to be 'aggressive' in coaching search The Denver Broncos' ownership group will be "ultra aggressive" and do whatever it takes to hire the head coach it wants, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-COACHING-SEARCH, Field Level Media - - - - Falcons WR Cameron Batson facing five charges Falcons practice squad receiver Cameron Batson faces five charges following Saturday morning’s arrest in Atlanta. FOOTBALL-NFL-ATL-BATSON-ARREST, Field Level Media - - - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday's schedule Providence at DePaul, 2:30 p.m. Southern California at Washington State, 3 p.m. Maryland at Michigan, 4:30 p.m. Iowa at Penn State, 5:30 p.m. Butler at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m. No. 11 UCLA at Washington, 7 p.m. Ohio State at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m. - - - - COLLEGE FOOTBALL Georgia TE Darnell Washington (ankle) iffy for CFP final Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is questionable for next week's national championship game against TCU due to a sprained ankle, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart confirmed. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-UGA-WASHINGTON, Field Level Media - - - - Report: Ohio State TE Cade Stover's MRI reveals back spasms An MRI revealed that Ohio State tight end Cade Stover suffered back spasms in Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal loss against Georgia, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-OSU-STOVER, Field Level Media - - - - Florida State DT Fabien Lovett returning in 2023 Florida State defensive tackle Fabien Lovett announced Sunday on social media that he will return for the 2023 season. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-FSU-LOVETT, Field Level Media - - - -

National Basketball Association Sunday's schedule Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m. Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Boston at Denver, 8 p.m. - - - - National Hockey League Sunday's schedule Carolina at New Jersey, 3 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m. San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 8 p.m. - - - - Stars sign F Joe Pavelski to one-year extension The Dallas Stars signed forward Joe Pavelski to a one-year contract extension on Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-DAL-PAVELSKI, Field Level Media - - - -

BASEBALL Report: Red Sox hire Kyle Hudson as first base coach The Red Sox have reportedly completed their 2023 coaching staff with the hiring of Kyle Hudson as first base coach and outfield instructor, according to the Boston Sports Journal. BASEBALL-MLB-BOS-HUDSON, Field Level Media - - - - TENNIS Roundup: Bianca Andreescu completes epic rally in Adelaide Roundup from ATP/WTA action at the Adelaide International and the United Cup in Australia. TENNIS-ATP, Field Level Media

