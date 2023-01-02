Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Tottenham's Conte blasts crazy expectations; Tennis-Medvedev aims to learn from tough moments, raise game in 2023 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Tottenham's Conte blasts crazy expectations

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte claims last year's top-four finish in the Premier League was 'a miracle' and said pre-season expectations of a title tilt were ludicrous. Speaking after a Sunday's dismal 2-0 defeat by Aston Villa that left Tottenham in fifth place, 13 points behind leaders Arsenal, the Italian offered a dose of harsh reality.

Tennis-Medvedev aims to learn from tough moments, raise game in 2023

Daniil Medvedev said he needed a long time to recover from his loss to Rafa Nadal in last year's Australian Open final, but the Russian vowed to use his experiences to reach a higher level in 2023 as he gears up for the season's first Grand Slam. Medvedev was up two sets when Nadal pulled off a comeback for the ages by sealing a 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 victory in a thrilling final at Rod Laver Arena to deny his opponent his second major crown.

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic posts 51 in win over Spurs

Luka Doncic poured in 51 points, including two free throws with 4.5 seconds remaining, and the visiting Dallas Mavericks outlasted the San Antonio Spurs 126-125 on Saturday to win their season-best sixth straight game. The Mavericks led by 10 points after three quarters but San Antonio fought back, getting to within 112-111 after a pair of free throws by Jakob Poeltl with 5:29 to play. After Dallas rebuilt its lead to six points, the Spurs rallied again, getting a floater by Poeltl to cut their deficit to 121-119 with 2:09 left.

NHL roundup: Alex Tuch, Sabres knock off Bruins in OT

Alex Tuch scored with 1:07 left in overtime to cap a two-goal, two-assist performance as the Buffalo Sabres earned a 4-3 win over the host Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon. Dylan Cozens, whose extra-attacker goal with 1:37 left in regulation forced overtime, stripped the puck from Boston captain Patrice Bergeron and dished to the trailing Tuch on an odd-man rush to produce the winning goal.

Tennis-Belarusian Sabalenka says Wimbledon ban on players 'changed nothing'

Wimbledon's decision to ban Belarusian players from last year's tournament "changed nothing", world number five Aryna Sabalenka said on Sunday as she hoped to return to the grasscourt Grand Slam in 2023 having missed its fans and atmosphere. Wimbledon organisers banned players from Russia and Belarus last year due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Belarus is a key staging area for the invasion, which Russia calls a "special military operation".

Golf-Former Ryder Cup player Lane dies at 62

Former Ryder Cup player and five-times European Tour winner Barry Lane has died at the age of 62, the DP World Tour said in a statement on Sunday. Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour, which is now known as the DP World Tour, and is fourth on the Tour's all-time appearance list.

Soccer-Chelsea drop more points in top-four pursuit after draw at Forest

Chelsea dropped more points in their quest to climb back up the Premier League standings as Serge Aurier earned Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw with Graham Potter's side on Sunday. Fresh from their first league win in six games last time out against Bournemouth, Chelsea started well in the Nottingham drizzle, with Raheem Sterling firing them into the lead in the 16th minute with his first league goal since August.

Soccer-Decisive Odegaard leads from front as Arsenal scale new heights

Any doubts whether a young Martin Odegaard could shoulder the responsibility of the captain's armband for Arsenal have been erased in half a season after he guided them to the top of the Premier League with a seven-point lead. Odegaard, who turned 24 last month, has been Arsenal's most influential player this season, oozing confidence in midfield and fuelling the club's first real title challenge in years.

Rallying-Motorcycle champion Sunderland out of Dakar on opening stage

The Dakar Rally will have a new winner in the motorcyle category this year after reigning champion Sam Sunderland crashed out with a broken shoulder in the rocky opening stage in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. The Briton, who also won the event on two wheels in 2017, has now failed to finish the endurance rally six times out of 10 starts.

Soccer-Lens stay in title race as they hand PSG first league loss of the season

Lens beat Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain 3-1 on Sunday to give the champions their first league loss of the season, narrowing the gap at the top between the two teams. PSG were without Neymar, who was suspended after getting sent off against Strasbourg on Wednesday, and Lionel Messi who is continuing his post-World Cup recovery.

