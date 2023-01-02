Left Menu

Tennis-Kyrgios and Kokkinakis to defend Australian Open doubles crown

Doubles is a lot less taxing on the body and mentally it's a bit easier as well," Kokkinakis said. "Obviously, singles is our priority but I think it would be rude not to go out there and have fun with it." Ahead of the Australian Open, which begins on Jan. 16, Kokkinakis will play in the singles in the first of two Adelaide International tournaments. The Australian said he was surprised by the strength of the field for the ATP 250 event, which also features former world number ones Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2023 08:46 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 08:46 IST
Tennis-Kyrgios and Kokkinakis to defend Australian Open doubles crown

Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis has confirmed he will partner compatriot Nick Kyrgios to defend their men's doubles crown at the Australian Open this month. The duo, dubbed "The Special Ks", became the first wildcard team to win the win the title at Melbourne Park in the professional era.

There were doubts whether Kyrgios would play both singles and doubles in the year's first Grand Slam after he withdrew from the inaugural edition of the United Cup due to injury but Kokkinakis said they would give it a go. "We'll be playing (at the Australian Open). Doubles is a lot less taxing on the body and mentally it's a bit easier as well," Kokkinakis said.

"Obviously, singles is our priority but I think it would be rude not to go out there and have fun with it." Ahead of the Australian Open, which begins on Jan. 16, Kokkinakis will play in the singles in the first of two Adelaide International tournaments.

The Australian said he was surprised by the strength of the field for the ATP 250 event, which also features former world number ones Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. "It's absurd, I don't think I've ever seen a (ATP) 250 this strong," he said ahead of his hometown tournament.

"Holger (Rune) is 11th in the world and he's the (number) five seed? I mean, for a 250 that's insane. This is strong for a 500 event let alone a 250. It could be a Masters."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
2
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023