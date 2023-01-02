Not satisfied with his preparation, NZ pacer Milne pulls out of India and Pakistan tours

New Zealand pacer Adam Milne on Monday withdrew himself from the white-ball tours of Pakistan and India due to lack of preparation.

Milne finished the recent home series against India with a tight hamstring and subsequently had his return delayed for the Wellington Firebirds, missing two Ford Trophy matches in December.

Despite playing the first two games of the Dream11 Super Smash season for the Firebirds, the prospect of six ODIs in 16 days across Pakistan and India was considered too big of a risk.

A decision was therefore made, by mutual agreement, to replace Milne with Central Stags pace bowler Blair Tickner, who is already in Pakistan with the Test team.

New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said the decision wasn't an easy one.

"Adam was very up front with us about his concerns around the lack of one-day bowling loading for the upcoming tours," Larsen said in a New Zealand Cricket statement.

"After chatting to him, we agreed his preparation leading into the tour wouldn't be sufficient for him to cope with the demands of back-to-back, three-game ODI series.

"We appreciate his honesty and his genuine desire not to let the team down." Milne will continue to play for the Wellington Firebirds when available for the remainder of the home summer.

Larsen said Tickner, who has six ODIs to his name, was a ready-made replacement.

"Blair's skills at bowling through the middle and his ability to hit the pitch hard make him a similar prospect to what Adam offered us.

"The fact he's already in Pakistan experiencing the conditions is an added bonus." The ODI players depart New Zealand for Pakistan on January 4. The India series comprising three ODIs and as many T20s begins January 18.

