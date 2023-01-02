Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Belarusian Sabalenka says Wimbledon ban on players 'changed nothing'; NFL roundup: 49ers clip Raiders in OT, win 9th straight and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Belarusian Sabalenka says Wimbledon ban on players 'changed nothing'

Wimbledon's decision to ban Belarusian players from last year's tournament "changed nothing", world number five Aryna Sabalenka said on Sunday as she hoped to return to the grasscourt Grand Slam in 2023 having missed its fans and atmosphere. Wimbledon organisers banned players from Russia and Belarus last year due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Belarus is a key staging area for the invasion, which Russia calls a "special military operation".

NFL roundup: 49ers clip Raiders in OT, win 9th straight

Tashaun Gipson Sr. intercepted Jarrett Stidham's pass on the fourth play of overtime and Robbie Gould avenged an earlier miss with a 23-yard field goal as the San Francisco 49ers won their ninth straight game, beating the host Las Vegas Raiders 37-34 on Sunday. Gould also had a chance to be the hero on the final play of regulation but pushed a 41-yarder wide to the right, prompting overtime. The 49ers (12-4) moved into the No. 2 playoff position in the NFC and stayed alive for the No. 1 seed with one week left in the regular season.

Rugby-Leinster apologise after pro-IRA song played at stadium

Leinster Rugby have issued an apology after a pro-IRA song was played at their stadium following Saturday's 41-12 win over Connacht. The apology came after the Wolfe Tones' 'Celtic Symphony' was played. The song's lyrics refer to support for the paramilitary Irish Republican Army that sought to end British rule in Northern Ireland.

NHL roundup: Hurricanes top Devils in shootout, extend historic run

Andrei Svechnikov scored the lone goal in the shootout as the Carolina Hurricanes extended their franchise-record winning streak with a 5-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday in Newark, N.J. Derek Stepan scored twice while Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas also tallied for the Hurricanes, who have won 11 straight and recorded a point in 17 straight games (15-0-2) -- also a franchise record. Antti Raanta made 24 saves before stopping all three Devils attempts in the shootout.

Tennis-Kyrgios and Kokkinakis to defend Australian Open doubles crown

Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis has confirmed he will partner compatriot Nick Kyrgios to defend their men's doubles crown at the Australian Open this month. The duo, dubbed "The Special Ks", became the first wildcard team to win the win the title at Melbourne Park in the professional era.

Golf-Former Ryder Cup player Lane dies at 62

Former Ryder Cup player and five-times European Tour winner Barry Lane has died at the age of 62, the DP World Tour said in a statement on Sunday. Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour, which is now known as the DP World Tour, and is fourth on the Tour's all-time appearance list.

Soccer-Chelsea drop more points in top-four pursuit after draw at Forest

Chelsea dropped more points in their quest to climb back up the Premier League standings as Serge Aurier earned Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw with Graham Potter's side on Sunday. Fresh from their first league win in six games last time out against Bournemouth, Chelsea started well in the Nottingham drizzle, with Raheem Sterling firing them into the lead in the 16th minute with his first league goal since August.

Soccer-Decisive Odegaard leads from front as Arsenal scale new heights

Any doubts whether a young Martin Odegaard could shoulder the responsibility of the captain's armband for Arsenal have been erased in half a season after he guided them to the top of the Premier League with a seven-point lead. Odegaard, who turned 24 last month, has been Arsenal's most influential player this season, oozing confidence in midfield and fuelling the club's first real title challenge in years.

NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets end Celtics' winning streak

Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Denver Nuggets won their eighth consecutive home game by beating the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night. Jokic made 10 of his 13 field goal attempts and was 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. It was his ninth triple-double of the season. Denver played without starting guard Jamal Murray (injury management). Bruce Brown replaced Murray in the starting lineup and finished with 21 points.

Soccer-Lens stay in title race as they hand PSG first league loss of the season

Lens beat Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain 3-1 on Sunday to give the champions their first league loss of the season, narrowing the gap at the top between the two teams. PSG were without Neymar, who was suspended after getting sent off against Strasbourg on Wednesday, and Lionel Messi who is continuing his post-World Cup recovery.

