Latham, Conway lead New Zealand to solid start in 2nd test

Opening batters Tom Latham and Devon Conway hit half centuries to give New Zealand a rapid start of 119-0 in the second test against Pakistan on Monday.

The lefthanded pair of Latham and Conway survived lbw television referrals to reach lunch unbeaten on 67 and 51 respectively after Tim Southee won the toss and elected to bat on a wicket which had little grass.

Leftarm fast bowler Mir Hamza twice came close to gaining a breakthrough in his return spell, but first Latham successfully overturned onfield umpire Alex Wharf's lbw ruling and then Pakistan went for an unsuccessful leg before wicket TV referral against Conway in the last half hour of the session, before he also completed a half century.

Both batters motored New Zealand to 63 inside the first hour and batted aggressively against fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Hasan Ali, who made comebacks to test cricket as Pakistan chose to field three fast bowlers.

Conway used his feet well once the lone specialist spinner Abrar Ahmed was introduced as early as in the ninth over. Conway raised New Zealand's half century with a six against the mystery spinner over wide mid-on as Pakistan struggled for a breakthrough in the first session.

New Zealand, on its first test tour to Pakistan since 2002, had made a strong bid to chase down 138 in the last hour of the first test of the two-match series last Friday after Pakistan captain Babar Azam made a daring declaration. Poor visibility halted the Black Caps at 61-1 in the eighth over to draw the game.

Hasan was recalled having last played for Pakistan against Sri Lanka in July and missing the 3-0 whitewash at the hands of England last month.

Naseem also returned after fully recovering from the shoulder injury that sidelined him from the last two tests against England and the first test against the Black Caps.

New Zealand made one change, playing fast bowler Matt Henry in place of Neil Wagner.

Friday's draw broke both team's four-match losing streaks, which included 3-0 losses for each against the aggressive England.

The Pakistan Cricket Board was forced to organize both test matches in Karachi due to weather concerns in Multan, where winter smog and fog have delayed flights and may have disrupted hours of play.

Pakistan is languishing at No. 7 on the ICC world test championship table while New Zealand has endured even more disappointment and is 8th despite beating India in the inaugural WTC final at Lord's last year.

