Lance Morris moving closer to Test berth, says Hazlewood

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 02-01-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 14:46 IST
Josh Hazlewood (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

Australian pace-bowling stalwart Josh Hazlewood is confident young quick Lance Morris is moving closer to a Test debut, given the extra pace and accuracy he can bring to the side.

Morris is in the Australian squad for the third Test against South Africa and his chances for selection have been brightened by the absence of all-rounder Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc, both of whom suffered serious finger injuries during the Boxing Day Test.

While the SCG wicket traditionally favours spin, the forecast of rain could tilt the selection in favour of a tearaway bowler, and Hazlewood suggested Morris is a suitable candidate for the job.

Hazlewood, returning to the side after missing three successive Tests due to a side strain, said he is impressed with Morris' pace.

''Lance obviously brings that extra pace that we probably lack with (Mitchell) Starcy (injured),'' Hazlewood was quoted as saying by abc.net.au on Monday.

''Usually when you get that in a youngster (bowler), they spray them around a bit, but his accuracy is very good for that sort of pace. There's quite a number of guys on my 'not-facing list' (in the nets) and he's at the top of the tree,'' added Hazlewood.

The 24-year-old Morris is one of the fastest bowlers in the country, being nicknamed 'Wild Thing' but for all his pace, he has never been included in a Test side.

Morris could be a like-for-like replacement for Starc at Sydney, though the competition for the limited slots doesn't guarantee him a spot.

''Everyone's battling everyone at the moment. It's good to have options. We're all a little bit different,'' Hazlewood said.

On whether he was confident of being slotted in the playing XI for the Sydney Test, the 31-year-old Hazlewood indicated a return from injury always make things a bit uncertain.

''I guess that's what happens when you miss out with injury, you give other people an opportunity and they take it,'' he said. ''I think that's how I got my first go with Ryan Harris sitting out and Peter Siddle injured.

''You get your opportunity then you put pressure on the older guys. I feel like that just comes and goes as your career goes along. I'd be definitely disappointed if I missed out,'' he said.

