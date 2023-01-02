Left Menu

Leylah Fernandez progresses at ASB Classica

PTI | Auckland | Updated: 02-01-2023 14:48 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 14:46 IST
Leylah Fernandez progresses at ASB Classica
Leylah Fernandez Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Canada's 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez opened her 2023 season with an emphatic 6-1, 6-1 win Monday over 15-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova in the first round of the ASB Classic.

Third-seeded Fernandez needed only 61 minutes to sweep by the Czech teenager, who entered the main draw on a wild card.

Fernandez beat three top-5 players, including defending champion Naomi Osaki, on her way to the 2021 US Open final where she was beaten by Britain's Emma Raducanu, who also is in the main draw at Auckland.

The 20-year-old said life had been tough since her final appearance at Flushing Meadows, which substantially raised expectations of her performance.

"It's been tougher more mentally and emotionally because you don't really know what the future holds for you and you have these big dreams and sometimes you get knocked down and you feel like that's the end of the journey," she said.

"I try to not think about the past and just keep thinking about the present and keep moving forward.

"One of my goals is to be more consistent, to get deeper into tournaments and see where I'm at physically, mentally and also tennis-wise." Earlier China's Zhu Lin beat sixth seeded American Madison Brengle 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 in a match which lasted almost four hours due to rain delays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023