Left Menu

Shaheen Afridi resumes rehab, Rauf called for assessment of his injury

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has resumed his rehabilitation here on Monday for the knee injury he had suffered during the T20 World Cup final against England in Melbourne last year.The 22-year-old had left the field during the final on November 13, 2022 after landing awkwardly while taking Harry Brooks catch.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 02-01-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 15:25 IST
Shaheen Afridi resumes rehab, Rauf called for assessment of his injury
Shaheen Shah Afridi Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has resumed his rehabilitation here on Monday for the knee injury he had suffered during the T20 World Cup final against England in Melbourne last year.

The 22-year-old had left the field during the final on November 13, 2022 after landing awkwardly while taking Harry Brook's catch. Shaheen returned to bowl the 16th over but the unbearable pain forced him to leave after the first delivery.

The injury, while not serious, had caused knee discomfort to the bowler due to a forced knee flexion while landing.

''Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi will resume his rehabilitation under the national men's team's medical staff in Karachi from today. While providing Shaheen top-notch care, this move will allow the medical staff to track his progression and pave way for his smooth return to action,'' said a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) statement on Monday.

The injury to the pace bowler gave England a huge advantage in the World Cup final with Iftikhar Ahmed, who completed the over, giving away 13 runs in the remaining five balls.

Afridi was also left out of the Test squad for the three-match series against England, which concluded recently with Ben Stokes' side winning 3-0.

Before the T20 World Cup in October-November last year, Afridi had undergone rehabilitation in London for a knee injury he had sustained while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July.

''The interim selection committee and team management have invited right-arm fast bowler Haris Rauf to be assessed by the team's medical staff so a decision on his availability for the three One-Day Internationals against New Zealand -- to be played next week -- can be made,'' the PCB also said in the statement. Rauf was ruled out during his debut Test against England in early-December last year after suffering a quadricep strain. The 29-year-old didn't take any further part in the three-match series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023