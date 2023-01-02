Left Menu

Dhamne exits from Tata Open but shows promise

The American had an early break in the opening set and was soon close to finishing the contest but dropped his serve with a double fault and looked like feeling the heat, losing a few points in a row.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-01-2023 15:58 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 15:57 IST
Dhamne exits from Tata Open but shows promise
15-year old tennis prodigy Manas Dhamne during practice session (Image: AITA media) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manas Dhamne, all of 15, made an impression with his fearless approach before being overpowerd by Michael Mmoh in the men's singles first round of the Tata Open Maharashtra here on Monday. Given a wild card entry into the premier tennis tournament, Dhamne got a taste of high level tennis on the opening day of the ATP250 event, before exiting the tournament with a 2-6 4-6 defeat against the world number 115. Up against a physically stronger and technically superior opponent, Dhamne gave a glimpse of what he could bring to the table as he grows up and matures. He did not have the legs to win those intense rallies and lacked power to trouble his rival consistently but showed a lot of heart for a fight and that vindicated his wild card entry. ''I was not expecting that (fight). He caught me by surprise. He has a bright future ahead,'' said 24-year-old Mmoh while praising the teenager.

Dhame had the home fan interested in the fourth game of the opening set when he hit a stunning backhand passing winner and followed that up with a solid forehand which Mmoh netted to earn two break points. The American though came out serving strong to hold and made it a one-way traffic after that. Dhamne also used drop shots and backhand slice, showing presence of mind but lacked execution at times. His intermittent winners prevented the match from being bland. The American had an early break in the opening set and was soon close to finishing the contest but dropped his serve with a double fault and looked like feeling the heat, losing a few points in a row. Mmoh though closed the match in the 10th game with a perfect body serve.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023