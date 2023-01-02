Left Menu

Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy to start from January 3

Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy is the first Polo tournament of the year. A prestigious Polo tournament to be played as part of the 76th Annual Horse show and Polo tournament Programme.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 17:34 IST
Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy to start from January 3
Mayfair Polo Team. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amateur Riders Club will host the prestigious Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy, a Polo game to be played as part of the 76th Annual Horse show and Polo tournament Programme. The tournament's inaugural match will be on 3 January, and the finals will take place on 7 January 2023 here at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. There are five teams participating in the tournament and each team will play against two of the other four teams as per the draws. Each winner will be awarded two points and the two teams with the highest points will face each other in the finals. If there is a tie between 3 or more teams, then a penalty shoot will take place to determine the two finalists.

Each team consists of four players and their ranking is given as handicapped. The rankings range from -2 to +10 as per their performances and skills. The teams are Dynamix Achievers, Sternhagen Polo, RD Polo, Mayfair Polo and Madon Polo. In team Mayfair Polo the polo players are Anay Shah (-2), Jayvirsinh Gohil (+1), Siddhant Sharma (+4) and Daniel Otamendi (+5). In team Madon Polo the polo players are Ziyad Madon (-2), Salim Azmi (+2), Dhruv Pal Godara (+3), and Simran Shergill (+5).

In team Dynamix Achievers the polo players are Zeeshan Merchant (-2), Chris Mackenzie (+6) and Syed Shamsheer Ali (+4). In team Sternhagen Polo the polo players are Chirag Parekh (-1), Shyam Mehta (0), Kuldeep Singh Rathore (+3) and Manuel Llorente (+6). In team RD Polo the polo players are Rahul Dwarkadas (0), Mitesh Mehta (0), H.H. Sawai Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur (+4) and Abhimanyu Pathak (+4). On the inaugural day Mayfair Polo will face off against Madon polo at 3.30 pm and in the following match of the day, RD Polo will go up against Sternhagen Polo at 4.30 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023