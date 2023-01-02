Left Menu

Tennis-Nadal falls to De Minaur at United Cup for second straight loss

Nadal showed glimpses of brilliance during his opening loss by Briton Cameron Norrie following his return to action after an injury-hit 2022 season and he looked set to respond against De Minaur, only to fall again as the Australian won 3-6 6-1 7-5. The 22-times Grand Slam champion has now won only one of his last seven matches on the ATP tour -- a dead rubber round-robin stage victory over Casper Ruud at the ATP Finals.

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 17:43 IST
Tennis-Nadal falls to De Minaur at United Cup for second straight loss
Rafael Nadal Image Credit: ANI

Rafa Nadal suffered his second straight defeat at the United Cup mixed team tournament on Monday, falling to Australia's Alex de Minaur as concerns about the world number two's early season form grew ahead of his Australian Open title defence. Nadal showed glimpses of brilliance during his opening loss by Briton Cameron Norrie following his return to action after an injury-hit 2022 season and he looked set to respond against De Minaur, only to fall again as the Australian won 3-6 6-1 7-5.

The 22-times Grand Slam champion has now won only one of his last seven matches on the ATP tour -- a dead rubber round-robin stage victory over Casper Ruud at the ATP Finals. His other losses have come against Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe. Nadal will next be in action at the season's first Grand Slam at Melbourne Park starting Jan. 16, giving him time to iron out flaws.

Spain and Australia not being in contention for the next stage of the inaugural $15 million prize money event had dulled the edge of their meeting slightly and De Minaur's quest for a first win over Nadal looked set to continue as he fell behind. However, the 23-year-old rallied from a set and a break down to secure the biggest victory of his career as Nadal surrendered his serve in the 11th game and De Minaur closed out the victory to spark emotional scenes and delight the raucous Sydney fans.

Earlier, Taylor Fritz beat Alexander Zverev 6-1 6-4 while Madison Keys eased past Jule Niemeier 6-2 6-3 as the United States took a 2-0 lead over Germany that was enough set up a clash with Group D winners Britain in the next round. The winners of each of the two groups from the three venues -- Sydney, Perth and Brisbane -- compete in the "city finals" on Wednesday to determine who makes the last four.

The fourth semi-finalist will be a runner-up with the best record from their three matches in the event. In Brisbane, Iga Swiatek stayed perfect in the tournament by battling past Belinda Bencic 6-3 7-6(3), as Poland grabbed a 1-0 lead over Switzerland in Group B.

Italy were 2-0 up against Norway after hard-fought wins in Group E in the same city, as Martina Trevisan beat Malene Helgo 7-5 3-6 6-4 and Lorenzo Musetti downed Viktor Durasovic 7-6(7) 6-3. Matteo Berrettini plays Ruud on Tuesday. Italy can reach the next round if they win the tie, while a defeat will send Brazil through.

Stefanos Tsitsipas drew Greece level at 1-1 in their Group A tie against Belgium in Perth by beating David Goffin 6-3 6-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023