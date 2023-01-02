Left Menu

Rishabh would have made big difference: Captain Hardik sends "love and prayers" for injured mate

Rishabh Pants absence from the national team would definitely have a huge impact on the sides balance but all that new T20 skipper Hardik Pandya can think of right now is speedy recovery of his teammate.A game-changer like Pant, on Friday, encountered a horrifying accident when he lost control of his car while driving on NH-58 and is currently admitted in Max Dehradun with multiple injuries on head, back, knee and ankle.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 18:31 IST
Rishabh would have made big difference: Captain Hardik sends "love and prayers" for injured mate
  • Country:
  • India

Rishabh Pant's absence from the national team would definitely have a huge impact on the side's balance but all that new T20 skipper Hardik Pandya can think of right now is ''speedy recovery'' of his teammate.

A game-changer like Pant, on Friday, encountered a horrifying accident when he lost control of his car while driving on NH-58 and is currently admitted in Max Dehradun with multiple injuries on head, back, knee and ankle. He was on Monday shifted from ICU to a private ward.

The injuries, especially the ones on knee and ankle, will keep him out of action for a minimum period of six months.

When Hardik was asked about Pant, he was full of empathy even as he put things into perspective.

''What happened is very unfortunate. No one had any control about it and as a team, we wish him (Pant) all the best. Our love and prayers are always with him and we wish he has a speedy recovery,'' Hardik said on the eve of first T20I against Sri Lanka here on Tuesday. Hardik then went on to underline the importance of a player of Pant's calibre in the Indian team's set-up. ''Obviously, he was very important but now everyone knows where the situation stands. If Rishabh would also have been there, it would have made a big difference, yes, because of the kind of player he is. But now that he is not there, it is something, we can't control,'' Hardik added.

The skipper wants all those who will be getting opportunities in the absence of Pant to use them to the fullest. ''There are a lot of people who can get opportunities. Let's see what future has kept for us and move forward with it,'' he stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023