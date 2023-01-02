Left Menu

Pandya pitches for Suryakumar to be given red-ball opportunity

The Mumbai batter scored an entertaining 80-ball 90 in his first Ranji game in nearly three years, in December last year.Pandya said Suryakumar has the knack to alter the complexion of the game and that he is the most important player for the team management.I have said in the past for Surya that he played international cricket late.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 19:50 IST
Pandya pitches for Suryakumar to be given red-ball opportunity
  • Country:
  • India

India's T20I captain Hardik Pandya has pitched for charismatic white-ball batter Suryakumar Yadav to be given the opportunity to play red-ball cricket following the 32-year-old's amazing run in the shortest format last year.

On the eve of the opening T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium here, Pandya complimented his vice-captain, saying going forward Suryakumar could be a vital cog in all three formats of the game.

Surya recently expressed his intention to play Test cricket, saying he always dreamt of playing red-ball cricket for the country. He is also among a very few current India players who have played a Ranji Trophy game this season. The Mumbai batter scored an entertaining 80-ball 90 in his first Ranji game in nearly three years, in December last year.

Pandya said Suryakumar has the knack to alter the complexion of the game and that he is the ''most important player'' for the team management.

''I have said in the past for Surya that he played international cricket late. I was always keen from 2020 for him to be a part of the Indian team. But, unfortunately, he was not. So, God gave him what he did not get in the past. He played late but, yes, he got exactly what he would have got earlier as well,'' Pandya said. ''I can only wish all the best and I hope he continues the run for the Indian team and flourishes more in life and scores more runs. For me and my side, Surya has been fantastic,'' said Pandya during a press conference on Monday.

Pandya indicated that he would banking heavily on his deputy in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, saying everyone knows his utility in white-ball cricket.

''Going ahead, he is very important for all the formats and I feel in red ball as well. He has the game to kind of change the momentum and the situation if he comes in. I'm sure that the selectors and the captain are looking at him as well. ''In white ball, everyone knows, I don't need to tell how important he is. For us, as captain, for the management he is our most important player. We want him to flourish more,'' added Pandya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023