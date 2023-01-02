Left Menu

Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand sculpture for Rishabh Pant, wishes speedy recovery

The sand sculpture featured a humongous bat with a portrait of the left-hander along with the inscription "Get Well Soon RISHABH PANT".

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 21:12 IST
Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made headlines after he dedicated a sand art to Indian cricket star Rishabh Pant at the Puri beach in Odisha and shared a get well soon message for the left-hander, wishing him a speedy recovery. The Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee on December 30 as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. He was shifted from ICU to a private suite after fears of infection and is currently undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Pattnaik dedicated the sand sculpture to India's wicketkeeper-batsmen and extended his wishes to the southpaw through his art. The sand sculpture featured a humongous bat with a portrait of the left-hander along with the inscription "Get Well Soon RISHABH PANT".

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma visited the Indian star on Monday. "Due to fear of infection, we have told his family and hospital administration to shift him to a private suite. He is doing better and will recover soon," said Sharma to ANI.

He had earlier flagged concerns over visitors flocking to the hospital to catch a glimpse of the cricketer, Rishabh Pant, who is under treatment. "Those who are going to meet Pant should avoid, as there are chances of infection. There should be no VIP movement to meet Pant, and people visiting him should avoid it as there are chances of infection for Pant," Sharma had told ANI over the phone.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday announced that the state government will provide all help for the 25-year-old's treatment, who was seriously injured in a road accident near Roorkee on December 30 while on his way to surprise his mother. Pant was alone in the car and reportedly fell asleep at the wheel when the accident happened. According to a statement by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) in coordination with the Max Hospital Dehradun where he has been admitted, the cricketer has suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee along with injuries on his right wrist, ankle, toe and back. (ANI)

