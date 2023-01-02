Left Menu

CAC Query for Selectors: Succession plan beyond Rohit, potential Test keeper, next big thing from U-19 pool

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 21:29 IST
''What should be a three-year leadership plan across formats once Rohit Sharma's captaincy tenure ends?'' ''What is the pool of Gen-Next spinners that we have across formats?'' ''Is any 2022 U-19 World Cup-winning player ready to be upgraded to the highest level?'' ''Can there be any other option apart from KS Bharath, who could be tried as Test keeper in Rishabh Pant's absence? These are some of the general queries that the Ashok Malhotra-led selection committee asked the potential national selection committee candidates during one-on-one interviews conducted on Monday, according to sources in the know of things.

As reported by PTI on January 1, Chetan Sharma is the favourite to retain his chairmanship after being dumped along with his colleagues post the T20 World Cup semi-final exit.

''Chetan is favourite and Harvinder (Singh) also appeared for the interview. So North and Central Zone may be taken care of. Junior chairman of selectors S Sharath was also asked by BCCI brass to apply. He is best equipped about supply chain of talent from pathways cricket,'' a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

SS Das, the former opener from East looks a runaway favourite at the moment while Mukund Parmar of Gujarat is also a strong candidate from the West.

It has been learnt that this time, the BCCI will give contract for only one year to avoid any confusion.

''This time, it will be a one-year contract with focus on World Cup,'' the source said.

It is understood that a lot of focus was on how to build combinations for the World Cup.

''There were questions asked about what kind of a combination could be termed proper with regards to blend of juniors and seniors going into the World Cup?,'' one person in know of things said.

It was learnt that some of the candidates were given names of Gen-Next spinners and asked how they felt they would shape up in Test cricket in future? ''A few candidates were given names of specific batters and asked what is the ideal batting position that they think will work for them,'' the source informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

