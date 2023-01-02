Left Menu

Ayush Badoni to open for Delhi against Saurashtra

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 02-01-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 22:20 IST
Ayush Badoni to open for Delhi against Saurashtra
Young Ayush Badoni, who made an instant impression for Lucknow Super Giants in the last edition of Indian Premier League, has been entrusted with the task of opening the batting on his first-class debut for Delhi in a fourth round Group B Ranji Trophy league match against Saurashtra starting Tuesday.

It is learnt that this out of the box decision was taken as captain Yash Dhull, who got all the success opening the innings last season, is keen to continue batting at the No. 3 position despite modest returns so far.

''Ayush will open in place of Anuj Rawat (dropped for this game) along with Dhruv Shorey. He has told the coaching staff that he has opened the batting for Delhi U-23 and won't have any discomfort facing the seasoned new ball pair of Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya,'' a member of Delhi's coaching staff told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Delhi has two points from three games and will just about remain in contention for knock-outs if they win all the remaining matches outright.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

