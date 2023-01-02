Left Menu

Sri Lanka Cricket appoints Chris Clarke-Irons as lead physiotherapist

Chris, who holds a BSc (Hons) Degree in Physiotherapy obtained from the University of East London and an MSc in Advanced Physiotherapy from Kings College, London, was the Head of Science and Medicine and also the Lead Physiotherapist of the Essex County Cricket Club, UK, before joining Sri Lanka Cricket

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 23:27 IST
Sri Lanka Cricket appoints Chris Clarke-Irons as lead physiotherapist
Chris Clarke-Irons. (Photo- SLC).
  Country:
  Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the appointment of Chris Clarke-Irons as the lead physiotherapist of the national team. "Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Chris Clarke-Irons as the Lead Physiotherapist of the National Team, with effect from January 1, 2023," said a statement from SLC on Monday.

Chris, who holds a BSc (Hons) Degree in Physiotherapy obtained from the University of East London and an MSc in Advanced Physiotherapy from Kings College, London, was the Head of Science and Medicine and also the Lead Physiotherapist of the Essex County Cricket Club, UK, before joining Sri Lanka Cricket. He also held stints with the England Men's Team during an ODI Tour of Australia and also functioned as the physiotherapist for the ECB's Senior Men's Pace Programme.

His first official tour with the Sri Lanka National Team will be the Sri Lanka Tour of India 2022-2023. Chris is on a two-year contract with Sri Lanka Cricket.

Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee on Wednesday announced the 20-member squad to take part in the upcoming white-ball series tour of India. Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka's T20I and ODI squads against India, while Kusal Mendis will play the role of his deputy in ODIs.

The tour comprises three T20Is and as many ODIs. Sri Lanka will be touring India from January 3 to January 15 for three T20Is and three ODIs. The first match of the series will be held on January 3, 2023, in Mumbai while the second and third will take place on January 5 and 7 in Pune and Rajkot respectively. The ODIs will be held in Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum on January 10, 12 and 15 respectively.

Earlier on Tuesday BCCI announced India's squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka's squad for India tour: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (v-c for ODIs), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (only for T20Is), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (v-c for T20Is), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay (only for ODIs), Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (only for ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara and Nuwan Thushara (only for T20I).

India's squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar. India's squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

