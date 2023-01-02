Left Menu

Rugby-Proudfoot leaves position as England forwards coach

Matt Proudfoot has left his position as England’s forwards coach, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Monday. RFU also confirmed that Brett Hodgson and Danny Kerry have left the England coaching team. Steve Borthwick was named last month as Jones's replacement.

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 23:38 IST
Rugby-Proudfoot leaves position as England forwards coach

Matt Proudfoot has left his position as England's forwards coach, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Monday. RFU said Proudfoot agreed to step down after three years under former head coach Eddie Jones, who was sacked after an internal review of the team's November international series.

"It has been a privilege to be part of the team for the last three years," Proudfoot said. RFU also confirmed that Brett Hodgson and Danny Kerry have left the England coaching team.

Steve Borthwick was named last month as Jones's replacement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
3
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID infections; Cholera deaths surge in Malawi, keeping schools closed and more

Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023