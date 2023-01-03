Left Menu

Motor racing-FIA boss wants to start process for more teams to enter F1

"I have asked my @FIA team to look at launching an Expressions of Interest process for prospective new teams for the FIA @F1 World Championship," International Automobile Federation (FIA) head Ben Sulayem posted on Twitter. U.S.-owned Haas are the most recent completely new Formula One team to enter, debuting in 2016 when the sport had 11 teams until the demise of Manor Racing before the start of the 2017 season.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 01:45 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 01:44 IST
Motor racing-FIA boss wants to start process for more teams to enter F1
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)

Formula One's governing body is ready to start a process for new teams to enter the championship, president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on Monday. The move could open the door to American Michael Andretti's Andretti Global F1 project, which has so far met little encouragement from most existing teams and Formula One management.

Hong Kong-based billionaire Calvin Lo has also talked of entering a team. "I have asked my @FIA team to look at launching an Expressions of Interest process for prospective new teams for the FIA @F1 World Championship," International Automobile Federation (FIA) head Ben Sulayem posted on Twitter.

U.S.-owned Haas are the most recent completely new Formula One team to enter, debuting in 2016 when the sport had 11 teams until the demise of Manor Racing before the start of the 2017 season. Manor were one of three new outfits, all now defunct, who entered in 2010.

Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali said last September that the sport, which could have a record 24 races this year and is growing in global popularity, did not need more than 10 teams. McLaren and Renault-owned Alpine have been supportive of Andretti's plans but other teams have questioned the commercial benefit of a new entrant.

The current version of the 'Concorde Agreement' between teams, FIA and Formula One stipulates that the 10 teams split their share of the sport's revenues and any new entrant would dilute the pot. For that reason any new entrant must pay a $200 million fee to enter, with the money shared by the existing teams as compensation.

Having a new U.S.-owned team in a sport that will have three rounds in the United States this year, including a night race in Las Vegas, might appeal to the sport's U.S.-based owners Liberty Media. Andretti, son of 1978 world champion Mario, is already involved in IndyCars, Formula E and Extreme E and has strong brand recognition.

Formula One will have a new power unit from 2026, when Audi will turn Swiss-based Sauber into their factory team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
3
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID infections; Cholera deaths surge in Malawi, keeping schools closed and more

Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023