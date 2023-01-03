Left Menu

PREVIEW-Soccer-Napoli aim to keep up Serie A winning streak in showdown with Inter

Napoli will be eyeing a record-equalling 12th consecutive Serie A win when they travel to Inter Milan as action resumes in Italy's top flight following a seven-week break for the World Cup and the festive season. With the fifth-placed Inter eager to occupy one of the top four Champions League qualifying spots, they face an uphill challenge against a Napoli side that set a club record 11 consecutive Serie A victories in a season before the break.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 03:27 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 03:27 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Napoli aim to keep up Serie A winning streak in showdown with Inter

Napoli will be eyeing a record-equalling 12th consecutive Serie A win when they travel to Inter Milan as action resumes in Italy's top flight following a seven-week break for the World Cup and the festive season.

With the fifth-placed Inter eager to occupy one of the top four Champions League qualifying spots, they face an uphill challenge against a Napoli side that set a club record 11 consecutive Serie A victories in a season before the break. Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti will be determined to keep that momentum going as he can count on a full-strength squad for the showdown.

Another victory will tie Napoli with Juventus's longest winning streak in the top-flight, set during the 2017-18 campaign. Inter, who are 11 points behind Napoli, will be without injured midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

AC Milan cannot afford to slip up if they want to keep challenging Napoli for the title. Stefano Pioli's second-placed side trail the leaders by eight points and face mid-table Salernitana, who have won only one of six Serie A meetings against Milan. Milan will be without defender Fode Ballo-Toure who is out for a month with an shoulder injury.

Struggling Cremonese face a tough challenge at home against Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus, having yet to register a league win this season. Juventus will be able to call upon Wojciech Szczesny for the contest, with the Polish goalkeeper having returned to full training after recovering from a neck injury.

Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes are also available, following their World Cup-winning campaign with Argentina. Fourth-placed Lazio travel to lowly Lecce.

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma host Bologna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
3
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID infections; Cholera deaths surge in Malawi, keeping schools closed and more

Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023