Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Early exits for Rune, Auger-Aliassime in Adelaide

World number six Felix Auger-Aliassime began his season with a straight-sets defeat by Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin on Monday while Holger Rune crashed out to Yoshihito Nishioka in the ATP 250 Adelaide International 1 first round. Auger-Aliassime enjoyed a strong second half of the 2022 season, picking up titles in Florence, Antwerp and Basel, as well as helping Canada to the Davis Cup crown, but failed to reach those levels in a 6-4 7-6(5) loss to Popyrin.

Tennis-Nadal falls to De Minaur at United Cup for second straight loss

Rafa Nadal suffered his second straight defeat at the United Cup mixed team tournament on Monday, falling to Australia's Alex de Minaur as concerns about the world number two's early season form grew ahead of his Australian Open title defence. Nadal showed glimpses of brilliance during his opening loss by Briton Cameron Norrie following his return to action after an injury-hit 2022 season and he looked set to respond against De Minaur, only to fall again as the Australian won 3-6 6-1 7-5.

NHL roundup: Hurricanes top Devils in shootout, extend historic run

Andrei Svechnikov scored the lone goal in the shootout as the Carolina Hurricanes extended their franchise-record winning streak with a 5-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday in Newark, N.J. Derek Stepan scored twice while Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas also tallied for the Hurricanes, who have won 11 straight and recorded a point in 17 straight games (15-0-2) -- also a franchise record. Antti Raanta made 24 saves before stopping all three Devils attempts in the shootout.

Tennis-Czech teenager Noskova stuns Kasatkina in Adelaide

Czech Republic's Linda Noskova claimed the first top-10 victory of her career on Monday as the 18-year-old stunned world number eight Daria Kasatkina 6-3 6-7(2) 6-3 in the first round of the Adelaide International 1 WTA 500 tournament. World number 102 Noskova, who beat higher-ranked opponents Anna Kalinskaya and Anastasia Potapova in qualifying to make the main draw of the Australian Open warm-up event, came close to sealing a straight-sets win over third seed Kasatkina.

Brazil bids farewell to 'king of soccer' Pele with 24-hour wake

The Brazilian coastal city of Santos, which sporting giant Pele turned into a byword for soccer brilliance during a glittering club career, started bidding goodbye to its hero on Monday with a 24-hour wake. Mourners lined up to see Pele's body in an open casket in the center of the field at the Vila Belmiro stadium, home of the Santos Football Club. Pele died on Thursday at 82 after battling colon cancer.

Soccer-Relentless Brentford rattle Liverpool with 3-1 victory

Brentford pulled off their latest Premier League shock by beating Liverpool 3-1 at home on Monday, bringing Juergen Klopp's side's four-game winning streak to an end and rattling their top-four ambitions. Liverpool's first defeat in five league matches left them in sixth place in the standings on 28 points after 17 games, four behind fourth-placed Manchester United who can increase the gap to seven points when they host Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Golf-You've got mail - Masters invite sent to the wrong Scott Stallings

American golfer Scott Stallings' invite to compete at this year's Masters took a little longer than expected to arrive after it was sent to another man by the same name. Stallings said he had been checking his mailbox "five times a day" in anticipation of receiving the coveted green envelope when he received a message via social media from the other Stallings.

Tennis-Nadal not too worried by shaky start to season before Australian Open

Rafa Nadal said losing two straight matches was hardly the ideal preparation for his Australian Open title defence, but the world number two believes he had no reason to feel alarmed ahead of the season's first Grand Slam starting in two weeks. Following an injury-ravaged 2022, Nadal lost his United Cup mixed team event opener to Briton Cameron Norrie last week and Spain's 22-times Grand Slam champion then fell to Australian Alex de Minaur, who claimed a 3-6 6-1 7-5 win on Monday.

Tennis-Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

Former world number one tennis player and gay rights trailblazer Martina Navratilova said on Monday she has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer. The Czech–American is considered among one the greatest players of all time, winning a total of 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles.

NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets end Celtics' winning streak

Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Denver Nuggets won their eighth consecutive home game by beating the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night. Jokic made 10 of his 13 field goal attempts and was 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. It was his ninth triple-double of the season. Denver played without starting guard Jamal Murray (injury management). Bruce Brown replaced Murray in the starting lineup and finished with 21 points.

