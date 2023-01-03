Left Menu

Mumbai City FC's Apuia wins Emerging Player of Month award for December 2022

The youngster came clutch as he scored a brace in the Islanders' game against East Bengal FC, which they won 3-0.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 08:13 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 08:13 IST
Mumbai City FC's Apuia wins Emerging Player of Month award for December 2022
Mumbai City FC midfielder Apuia (Photo: ISL Media Team) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai City FC midfielder Lalengmawia Ralte, who is fondly known as Apuia, has been adjudged as the Emerging Player of the Month for December 2022 for his impressive bout across his side's three wins in December. The youngster came clutch as he scored a brace in the Islanders' game against East Bengal FC, which they won 3-0.

Holding the fort in the midfield alongside Moroccan international Ahmed Jahouh and Apuia has been a central figure under head coach Des Buckingham's set-up and has been pivotal in all their performances this season. Seven out of the 15 experts chose Apuia as the top pick. In the second position was FC Goa's Anwar Ali who was picked out by three experts as their first choice. He is the second Mumbai City FC player to win this award after Mehtab Singh won it in October.

Having been signed by Buckingham last season, the 22-year-old has been a brute force in the middle of the park since then and has rewarded Buckingham by thoroughly improving his game style whilst also posing himself as an ever-present asset for the side. With eight wins, three draws, and zero losses this season so far, the former Emerging Player of the Season will hold a major key in extending Buckingham's dream run of concluding the season by being the only unbeaten team in the league.

Apuia has become the third recipient of this award after Mumbai City FC's Mehtab Singh (October) and East Bengal FC's Naorem Mahesh Singh (November). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023