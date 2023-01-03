Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Pro rally driver Ken Block, who later became an internet sensation with his daring stunts behind the wheel, died aged 55 after a snowmobile accident, his team Hoonigan Racing said on Monday. "It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today," Hoonigan said in a statement on Instagram.

Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said there is no point raising complaints with Premier League referees as it is like speaking to a microwave, with the German left fuming by the officiating in their 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Monday. Klopp said Brentford were "stretching the rules" with their pushing and holding, especially at set-pieces, and thought Bryan Mbeumo's third goal should have been ruled out for a foul.

NHL roundup: Hurricanes top Devils in shootout, extend historic run

Andrei Svechnikov scored the lone goal in the shootout as the Carolina Hurricanes extended their franchise-record winning streak with a 5-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday in Newark, N.J. Derek Stepan scored twice while Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas also tallied for the Hurricanes, who have won 11 straight and recorded a point in 17 straight games (15-0-2) -- also a franchise record. Antti Raanta made 24 saves before stopping all three Devils attempts in the shootout.

CFB roundup: No. 16 Tulane stuns No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl

Michael Pratt connected with Alex Bauman on a 6-yard scoring pass with nine seconds left and Valentino Ambrosio followed with the decisive extra point as No. 16 Tulane scored 16 points in the final 4:07 to notch a dramatic 46-45 victory over No. 10 Southern California to win the Cotton Bowl on Monday at Arlington, Texas. Tulane (12-2) completed the biggest year-to-year turnaround in FBS history after going 2-10 last season. Tyjae Spears racked up 205 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries.

Brazil bids farewell to 'king of soccer' Pele with 24-hour wake

The Brazilian coastal city of Santos, which sporting giant Pele turned into a byword for soccer brilliance during a glittering club career, started bidding goodbye to its hero on Monday with a 24-hour wake. Mourners lined up to see Pele's body in an open casket in the center of the field at the Vila Belmiro stadium, home of the Santos Football Club. Pele died on Thursday at 82 after battling colon cancer.

Soccer-Relentless Brentford rattle Liverpool with 3-1 victory

Brentford pulled off their latest Premier League shock by beating Liverpool 3-1 at home on Monday, bringing Juergen Klopp's side's four-game winning streak to an end and rattling their top-four ambitions. Liverpool's first defeat in five league matches left them in sixth place in the standings on 28 points after 17 games, four behind fourth-placed Manchester United who can increase the gap to seven points when they host Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Golf-You've got mail - Masters invite sent to the wrong Scott Stallings

American golfer Scott Stallings' invite to compete at this year's Masters took a little longer than expected to arrive after it was sent to another man by the same name. Stallings said he had been checking his mailbox "five times a day" in anticipation of receiving the coveted green envelope when he received a message via social media from the other Stallings.

NFL-Bills safety Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing, game postponed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after being given CPR and taken from the field in an ambulance during Monday's National Football League game against Cincinnati. The 24-year-old briefly got to his feet after making a tackle on the Bengals' Tee Higgins with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter but then fell on his back.

Tennis-Nadal not too worried by shaky start to season before Australian Open

Rafa Nadal said losing two straight matches was hardly the ideal preparation for his Australian Open title defence, but the world number two believes he had no reason to feel alarmed ahead of the season's first Grand Slam starting in two weeks. Following an injury-ravaged 2022, Nadal lost his United Cup mixed team event opener to Briton Cameron Norrie last week and Spain's 22-times Grand Slam champion then fell to Australian Alex de Minaur, who claimed a 3-6 6-1 7-5 win on Monday.

Tennis-Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

Former world number one tennis player and gay rights trailblazer Martina Navratilova said on Monday she has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer. The Czech–American is considered among one the greatest players of all time, winning a total of 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles.

