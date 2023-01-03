Left Menu

Soccer-Al Nassr coach Garcia hails 'extraordinary' Ronaldo signing

Ronaldo, who was a free agent following his acrimonious split with Manchester United in November, joined Al Nassr last week on a 2-1/2 year deal estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($213.30 million). "The signing of a player the size of Cristiano Ronaldo is extraordinary and contributes to the development of Saudi football," said Garcia, who previously managed Lille, AS Roma, Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 11:20 IST
Soccer-Al Nassr coach Garcia hails 'extraordinary' Ronaldo signing
Cristiano Ronaldo Image Credit: ANI

Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia said the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo was a big step forward for Saudi Arabian football after the Portuguese forward arrived in Riyadh ahead of his official unveiling on Tuesday. Ronaldo, who was a free agent following his acrimonious split with Manchester United in November, joined Al Nassr last week on a 2-1/2 year deal estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($213.30 million).

"The signing of a player the size of Cristiano Ronaldo is extraordinary and contributes to the development of Saudi football," said Garcia, who previously managed Lille, AS Roma, Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais. "We are happy with his arrival. The first goal is to work so he can adapt to our team, to enjoy playing for Al Nassr, and to entertain the fans."

Ronaldo will be unveiled at Al Nassr's home ground Mrsool Park, where 25,000 fans are expected to turn up. The club, who lead the Saudi Professional League (SPL), have seen the number of followers on their Instagram account increase by millions since they announced Ronaldo's transfer.

The 37-year-old forward has scored 819 career goals and his arrival represents a coup for the Gulf country, which is looking to bring more big names to the SPL. "We will support the rest of our clubs for qualitative deals with international stars soon," Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the country's Minister of Sports, has said.

"Cristiano, welcome to your new home, welcome to SPL." ($1 = 0.9376 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
4
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023