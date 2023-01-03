NFL-Bills safety Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing, game postponed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after being given CPR and taken from the field in an ambulance during Monday's National Football League game against Cincinnati. The 24-year-old briefly got to his feet after making what appeared to be a routine a tackle on the Bengals' Tee Higgins with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter but then fell on his back.

The game in Cincinnati was halted as medical staff quickly attended to him while players from both teams took a knee. The NFL later announced the game had been postponed. As Hamlin was taken to the hospital at 9:25 p.m. local time, players from both teams went to their locker rooms, some with tears in their eyes.

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available." Hamlins' family came down from the stands to be with him as he was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Local media said fans from both teams were standing outside the hospital waiting for news, some holding candles.

It was unclear when the game between two AFC contenders with the No. 1 seed hanging in the balance would be concluded. The NFL said in a conference call that the Bills would be returning to Buffalo and that a decision on the game would come later.

The Bills are scheduled to close out the regular season on Sunday when they host the New England Patriots while the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens. "That's not our consideration right now, our concern is for the player and his wellbeing," Jeff Miller, NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy, told reporters.

"I am sure at the appropriate time we will have a conversation around the next steps regarding the game." 'PLEASE BE OK'

The NFL Players Association also said Hamlin's health was the number one priority. "We have been in touch with the Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL," it said. "The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar's health and wellbeing."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul was among those to express concern for Hamlin. "Our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and the entire @BuffaloBills community," she wrote on Twitter.

"Please be ok man," tweeted Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt. The Bengals led 7-3 when the injury occurred, Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium falling silent after Hamlin collapsed and it quickly became clear that the situation was serious.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sought out his Bills counterpart Josh Allen and hugged him, while fans, many openly crying, remained in their seats until it was announced nearly an hour later that the game was suspended. "Please pray for our brother," Allen tweeted.

Players and coaches did not hold media conferences. As spectators filed out of the stadium one Bengals fan stood solemnly holding a quickly made sign saying: "Pray for Buffalo #3 Hamlin."

A McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania native who played college football at the University of Pittsburgh, Hamlin was taken by the Bills in the sixth round, 212th overall, of the 2021 NFL Draft.

