Left Menu

Sailing-French team K-Challenge Racing named as challenger for America's Cup

French team K-Challenge Racing has been announced as a challenger for the 37th America's Cup to be held in Barcelona in 2024, organisers said on Tuesday. K-Challenge last challenged for the Cup in Valencia in 2007. "Bruno and I are very excited to join the other challengers," Kandler said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 12:47 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 12:43 IST
Sailing-French team K-Challenge Racing named as challenger for America's Cup
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

French team K-Challenge Racing has been announced as a challenger for the 37th America's Cup to be held in Barcelona in 2024, organisers said on Tuesday. "Their challenge was previously accepted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and they have now chosen to formally announce their entry and confirm they are ready to proceed with their campaign," organisers said in a statement.

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron retained the 'Auld Mug' in Auckland in 2021 when they beat Italian challenger Luna Rossa. Societe nautique de Saint-Tropez and their representative team are led by K-Challenge Racing CEO Stephane Kandler and Bruno Dubois. K-Challenge last challenged for the Cup in Valencia in 2007.

"Bruno and I are very excited to join the other challengers," Kandler said. "We have been working behind the scenes for almost a year now and we are going to announce great things by the end of this month." Other challengers include Luna Rossa, Switzerland's Alinghi, American Magic and INEOS Britannia.

They will race in the Challenger Selection Series - the Prada Cup - in September 2024 where the winner earns the right to challenge the defender for the America's Cup. The 37th America's Cup, a best-of-13-races event, will be held along Barcelona's beachfront and begins on Oct. 12, 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023