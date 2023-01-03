Sailing-French team K-Challenge Racing named as challenger for America's Cup

French team K-Challenge Racing has been announced as a challenger for the 37th America's Cup to be held in Barcelona in 2024, organisers said on Tuesday. "Their challenge was previously accepted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and they have now chosen to formally announce their entry and confirm they are ready to proceed with their campaign," organisers said in a statement.

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron retained the 'Auld Mug' in Auckland in 2021 when they beat Italian challenger Luna Rossa. Societe nautique de Saint-Tropez and their representative team are led by K-Challenge Racing CEO Stephane Kandler and Bruno Dubois. K-Challenge last challenged for the Cup in Valencia in 2007.

"Bruno and I are very excited to join the other challengers," Kandler said. "We have been working behind the scenes for almost a year now and we are going to announce great things by the end of this month." Other challengers include Luna Rossa, Switzerland's Alinghi, American Magic and INEOS Britannia.

They will race in the Challenger Selection Series - the Prada Cup - in September 2024 where the winner earns the right to challenge the defender for the America's Cup. The 37th America's Cup, a best-of-13-races event, will be held along Barcelona's beachfront and begins on Oct. 12, 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)