Dr. Al Ansari receives congratulatory message on Qatar's FIFA World Cup successful organization

During the meeting, Dr. Al Ansari received a congratulatory message from the group on the occasion of Qatar's successful organization of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 03-01-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 12:49 IST
Dr. Al Ansari receives congratulatory message on Qatar's FIFA World Cup successful organization
The group also stressed that the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 showed the civilized face of Arabs and Africans away from stereotypes.

Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammad Al Ansari met Monday with the delegation of the group of African ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the State of Qatar, headed by HE Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar Amr Kamal El-Din El-Sherbiny.

The group also stressed that the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 showed the civilized face of Arabs and Africans away from stereotypes.

The Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the ambassadors of the African diplomatic group for their support for the efforts of the State of Qatar to host the major international sporting event.

