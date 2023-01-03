Left Menu

Parimatch Sports Signs up as Principal Partner with MI Cape Town

Parimatch Sports and MI Cape Town have a consistent strategy that engages with fans through meaningful and interesting content, that connects and brings millions of fans together to celebrate their love of cricket. The MI Cape Town players will feature in Parimatch Sports marketing collateral and engage with fans during the season.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 12:51 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 12:51 IST
Parimatch Sports Signs up as Principal Partner with MI Cape Town
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Parimatch Sports, a major sportswear company today announced its 2-year association with MI Cape Town as Principal Partner. The partnership with MI Cape Town allows Parimatch Sports to reach and engage with the global fan base that currently engage with MI Cape Town. Parimatch Sports and MI Cape Town have a consistent strategy that engages with fans through meaningful and interesting content, that connects and brings millions of fans together to celebrate their love of cricket. The MI Cape Town players will feature in Parimatch Sports marketing collateral and engage with fans during the season. The MI Cape Town jersey is a modern artist’s interpretation of savannas, faunal stripes, abundance of natural resources that lies in the rich culture and heritage of the region. The jersey mirrors the legacy of the land celebrating its people. The history of civilizations and the potential of the land comes alive in gold which subtly blends in various shades of blue. MI Cape Town will be taking the field amidst much anticipation owing to the line-up of players and the brand of cricket that MI is known for. The team comprises a strong core of South African players, along with global superstars who are set to captivate the fans in the stadium and watching on TV. The debut season will begin on January 10th, 2023, with MI Cape Town set to play the opening game at the Newlands Cricket Ground. About Parimatch Sports Parimatch Sports is a high-quality sportswear producing company, established in 2022. The producer creates pro on-field kits for football and cricket teams and a comprehensive range of everyday workout clothes for fans. Parimatch Sports is a sportswear brand, inspired by the World’s top athletes and designed to equip every brave soul on their winning track.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023