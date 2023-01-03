Parimatch Sports Signs up as Principal Partner with MI Cape Town

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Parimatch Sports, a major sportswear company today announced its 2-year association with MI Cape Town as Principal Partner. The partnership with MI Cape Town allows Parimatch Sports to reach and engage with the global fan base that currently engage with MI Cape Town. Parimatch Sports and MI Cape Town have a consistent strategy that engages with fans through meaningful and interesting content, that connects and brings millions of fans together to celebrate their love of cricket. The MI Cape Town players will feature in Parimatch Sports marketing collateral and engage with fans during the season. The MI Cape Town jersey is a modern artist’s interpretation of savannas, faunal stripes, abundance of natural resources that lies in the rich culture and heritage of the region. The jersey mirrors the legacy of the land celebrating its people. The history of civilizations and the potential of the land comes alive in gold which subtly blends in various shades of blue. MI Cape Town will be taking the field amidst much anticipation owing to the line-up of players and the brand of cricket that MI is known for. The team comprises a strong core of South African players, along with global superstars who are set to captivate the fans in the stadium and watching on TV. The debut season will begin on January 10th, 2023, with MI Cape Town set to play the opening game at the Newlands Cricket Ground. About Parimatch Sports Parimatch Sports is a high-quality sportswear producing company, established in 2022. The producer creates pro on-field kits for football and cricket teams and a comprehensive range of everyday workout clothes for fans. Parimatch Sports is a sportswear brand, inspired by the World’s top athletes and designed to equip every brave soul on their winning track.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)