Left Menu

Cricket-Elgar laments South Africa's lean test schedule

"And then maybe, potentially, in a couple of years' time we can obviously incorporate more tests going forward in the schedule." While heavyweights India, England and Australia will play off in five-test series, South Africa will not play any with more than two matches in the 2023-25 World Test Championship schedule.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 13:10 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 13:09 IST
Cricket-Elgar laments South Africa's lean test schedule
Dean Elgar. (Photo- ICC Cricket) Image Credit: ANI

South Africa captain Dean Elgar has lamented the team's limited test schedule in coming years, saying his players would prefer more matches in the format but are powerless to change it. South Africa will play 28 tests in the 2023-27 Future Tours Programme, fewer than New Zealand (32) and Bangladesh (34), as the country makes room for its domestic T20 league "SA20" which launches next week.

Australia, who lead the World Test Championship standings, have 40 tests in the cycle, with England 43. South Africa slumped to their first test series loss in Australia since 2005/06 with defeat in Melbourne last week.

Fewer test-playing opportunities could mean further struggles for the Proteas as they look to rebuild following the retirements of a slew of seasoned players. "I don't think a lot of things are going in our favour," Elgar told reporters on Tuesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground on the eve of the third test against Australia.

"I think (it's a) disappointing fact that we aren't playing more tests these coming years and obviously there's a lot of players that would like to be playing a lot more. "Again, we can't make those decisions. It would be nice if we could have a massive influence in that.

"But, yeah, I guess the administrators of the game back home feel that we need to obviously establish something in order to have revenue going forward. "And then maybe, potentially, in a couple of years' time we can obviously incorporate more tests going forward in the schedule."

While heavyweights India, England and Australia will play off in five-test series, South Africa will not play any with more than two matches in the 2023-25 World Test Championship schedule. Cricket South Africa boss Pholetsi Moseki said in August it was "sad" for the purists not to have more tests but hosting them was costing the board too much money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023