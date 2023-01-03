Left Menu

Soccer-Dortmund's Haller back in training after cancer battle

And it's off to a great start for me because it means getting back on the field," the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international wrote on Twitter, posting images of himself working out at the gym. "2022 wasn't the easiest year but it prepared me for all the new challenges that 2023 will bring." German side Dortmund signed Haller for an initial fee of 31 million euros ($33.02 million) during the close season after the striker scored 34 goals last season for Dutch champions Ajax. Dortmund said Haller would be "carefully introduced" back into the team.

Updated: 03-01-2023 13:23 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 13:22 IST
Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller has returned to training after undergoing surgeries and chemotherapy to treat a testicular tumour that was discovered in July. "Happy New Year to all! And it's off to a great start for me because it means getting back on the field," the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international wrote on Twitter, posting images of himself working out at the gym.

"2022 wasn't the easiest year but it prepared me for all the new challenges that 2023 will bring." German side Dortmund signed Haller for an initial fee of 31 million euros ($33.02 million) during the close season after the striker scored 34 goals last season for Dutch champions Ajax.

Dortmund said Haller would be "carefully introduced" back into the team. The club are sixth in the Bundesliga, nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich. The season resumes later this month, with Dortmund taking on Augsburg on Jan. 22.

($1 = 0.9390 euros)

