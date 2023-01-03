Left Menu

Tailenders Henry and Patel lift New Zealand to 433-9

03-01-2023
Tailender Matt Henry hit a rapid half century and lifted New Zealand to 433-9 on the second day of the second test against Pakistan on Tuesday.

The Black Caps tail batted the entire first session with Tom Blundell (51) also scoring his eighth test fifty before No. 10 Henry frustrated Pakistan with an aggressive unbeaten 56 off 59 balls.

Henry and Ajaz Patel, who was not out on 31, defied Pakistan for well over an hour and added an invaluable 88 runs as Pakistan couldn't wrap up New Zealand's innings despite using all its five bowling options against the last-wicket pair.

Resuming on 309-6, Pakistan did well to squeeze the runs in the first hour with Naseem Shah (3-71) clean bowling Ish Sodhi at his overnight score of 11.

Blundell, 30 overnight, went on to complete his fifty off 103 balls with six fours before he was clean bowled by Abrar Ahmed (3-142) off a delivery that spun away from the righthander and also kept a bit low.

Tim Southee (10) successfully overturned an lbw ruling against Hasan Ali but got stumped by Abrar before Patel hung in with Henry, who has replaced Neil Wagner in the only change New Zealand has made from the team that drew the first test.

Henry showed a lot of aggression against the pace, lifting Hasan and Naseem for big sixes over mid-wicket and also smashed six boundaries. Naseem went for an unsuccessful lbw TV referral when Henry was on 27 before Henry, playing his first test since June last year, latched onto any lose delivery. Patel was equally good against the spinners, hitting three fours as both showed plenty of determination and stretched New Zealand's total.

